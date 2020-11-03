As a member of the Indiana community, I would like to add my thanks to the voices of students and graduates of IUP who are publicly supporting IUP’s educational mission. I’ve benefited from that mission in at least three ways.
As a French teacher, I was able to participate in the excellent oral proficiency training offered by the foreign language department to all world language teachers; we were taught to administer the “oral proficiency interview” to our students, and to include in our teaching the skills required for proficiency in speaking.
The interview is very similar to that required of those in the diplomatic service.
I also taught social studies, and was able to take two history classes at the graduate level at IUP in order to keep up my teacher certification, as did many other teachers. Excellent professors, wonderful library.
Also: Professors in the political science, history, journalism and other departments have given their time and skill to lead discussions in the Great Decisions program for years. All those who participate in the program (now on hold because of COVID) benefit.
For two of those years I had the privilege of introducing the professors, which entailed finding out about their very impressive credentials.
In addition: It’s wonderful to have the benefits of living in a small town, but also to be where there is an excellent university and its talented faculty.
Celinda C. Scott
Indiana