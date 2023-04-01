I am not a teacher, but I support them.
Teaching is not a profession one goes into looking to get rich. When you’re a teacher, it isn’t what you are, it is who you are.
There is no free enterprise in education. Regardless of paying for and completing at least four years of post-secondary education, often more, the ability to work harder and reap a commensurate reward doesn’t exist. A teacher’s only hope is to receive some small raise and maintain any benefits at each contract negotiation.
We ask a lot of our teachers.
We ask them to honor individualized education plans for many of the students in their classroom. Every teacher I know does this with love and a passion for seeing each of their students thrive.
We ask them to shield our children from school shooters. Teachers are trained regularly to protect our children from a school shooter. That training does not involve a directive to run, hide and make sure they get home to their own children.
Most recently, we asked them to expose themselves and their families to COVID-19 by teaching anywhere from 20 to sometimes hundreds of different students in one day. The teachers at Penns Manor Area School District showed up every day during the COVID-19 epidemic. Many of them with their own children out of school or daycare, and without childcare.
I’ve never heard a teacher complain about any of these matters.
I have, however, heard teachers worry about how students will eat, be kept warm or be safe if they’re not in school. I’ve watched teachers support students emotionally and spend their own money on classroom decorations and supplies. I’ve watched them donate and collect money to shop for Christmas gifts and clothing or winter coats for children who wouldn’t otherwise have them.
God bless our teachers. May we raise a generation who respects them and sees them for what they are; the people loving, protecting and helping to raise our children.
Katie Haberl-Thomas
Indiana