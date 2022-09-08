I would like to take a moment to thank the Indiana community — and what a great community it is — for its support and encouragement during our recent Civil Air Patrol Spaatz Award Ceremony for Clymer native Cadet Col. Gwen Stahl.
Many thanks to the Kovalchick Center event coordinator Kristin Santoro, Indiana County Commissioners Sherene Hess and Robin Gorman, Sheriff Robert Fyock, photographer Anthony Frazier and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. (ret.) Duane Hart, the keynote speaker for the evening.
I would also like to thank the cadets of Jimmy Stewart Squadron 714 for Color Guard duties and performing all other duties in the excellent manner which has become their standard.
Finally, many thanks to Nathan Zisk for the well-written article in the Aug. 16, 2022, edition of the Indiana Gazette.
This is a challenging time for our youth. Through the Civil Air Patrol cadet program, young men and women ages 12 to 18 are taught our core values of integrity, service, excellence and respect. We use these core values as our compass as we serve Indiana County and beyond.
Whether performing community service projects or participating in search and rescue missions, the cadets of the Jimmy Stewart Squadron are always there to help.
Our core values are taught through classroom instruction as well as field trips. Recent adventures included stargazing at Cherry Creek State Park, learning about aviation at the Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio, and a flight aboard a military C-17 transport aircraft.
Cadets also have the opportunity for glider flights as well as flights in our own aircraft. In both flight instances, these are hands-on activities with the cadets flying. Our cadets will tell you about having fun and making new friends. I will tell you I enjoy watching our cadets learn and live our core values as they pursue their dreams and scholarship opportunities.
It takes a community to turn dreams into reality. Thank you, Indiana, for supporting Jimmy Stewart Civil Air Patrol Squadron 714. Anyone needing more information may contact me at cc253@pawg.cap.gov.
Lt. Col. William Bracken
Commander,
Jimmy Stewart Squadron 714