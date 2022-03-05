Thank you, truckers, for participating in the Truckers Convoy! Thank you for putting your lives and finances on hold to take a stand against our country’s evil vaccine mandates that strip us of our freedoms!
We would all do well to remember the words of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a preacher in Nazi Germany during WWII, who fought and was hung for trying to save the Jewish people, “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”
Kim Aikins
Indiana