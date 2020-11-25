Passage of House Resolution 1100 by the State Government Committee on Nov. 18, 2020, places an additional burden on Pennsylvania taxpayers in a time of historic budget shortfalls. Under HR1100, our state lawmakers will duplicate the efforts of the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS) to review election procedures in Pennsylvania, wasting taxpayer dollars.
Act 35 of 2020 made changes in Pennsylvania’s election process. Under Act 35, a required audit of the June 2020 primary was carried out by the DOS and by election officials across the state. The audit report included strong recommendations for improving the election process before the November general election. The Legislature did not act on those recommendations in spite of repeated requests from the DOS, the Pennsylvania County Commissioner Association and county commissioners. This led to delays, confusion and the spread of inaccurate information about the general election.
HR1100 requires a duplicate audit to be made by the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee, burdening that committee with work unrelated to its purpose and expertise while it struggles to address state budget shortfalls. This duplication also burdens election officials with extra work and confusion following their efforts to ensure the integrity of the election process and vote counting.
Act 35 of 2020 created a bipartisan Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board whose 23 members include representatives of every congressional district and of groups that represent voter rights, county commissioners and election officials. The advisory board’s mandate is to study election-related issues and new voting technology; identify updates needed in election laws; and recommend best practices to ensure clarity, efficiency and integrity in the election process. The board is obligated to report annually on its findings.
Act 35 of 2020 is set up to accomplish this important work. HR1100 is a wasteful and inappropriate duplication of a process already in place.
We thank the Indiana County commissioners, election officials and staff, and the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS) for their work in overseeing a safe and secure general election that had record turnouts in a difficult time.
Anne E. Simmons, Ed.D.
President, Board of Directors League of Women Voters of Indiana County