The Rotary Club of Indiana wishes to express our thanks to the Indiana community for participating in and supporting the Annual Multi-phasic Blood Analysis (AMBA) program on June 17 at the Indiana Mall.
We are particularly grateful to those individuals and businesses that helped with the promotion of the event including The Indiana Gazette, Todd Marino and Renda Broadcasting, InFirst Bank, Optimal Heights Physical Therapy, and especially Sherry Renosky and the Indiana Mall who graciously provided space for the event.
Without your assistance, we could not have again offered this vital community program, which also serves to raise funds for local community projects. Thank you as well to all who participated in the event; we look forward to offering it again next year, bigger and better.
Dana P. Henry
Indiana Rotary president
