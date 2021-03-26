Courtroom, legal matters and representing our community are all areas of experience that Gina Force has and the very reasons why she is the best candidate for Indiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge.
Attorney Force is a local resident of Indiana County and was raised in Marion Center. After attending Penn State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in crime, law & justice, Force went on to earn her law degree from Syracuse University College of Law. While at Syracuse, she participated in elder law clinics and studied courses focusing on criminal and property law.
Currently, Force runs her own private practice firm, Ryen-Force Law P.C., working in matters involving family, business and real estate law. Aside from her education and experience, she is committed to public service.
Force serves as the solicitor for the Indiana County Prison Board, is first assistant district attorney for the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and works as a court-appointed counsel for parents and/or guardians whose children are under protective services with the Indiana County Children & Youth Services Agency.
I have had the fortunate experience of working with Force and I can personally say that she has always demonstrated empathy and displayed compassion toward everyone with whom she has come into contact.
These qualities set her apart from other candidates because they show she has the appropriate temperament and perspective to hold those that violate the law accountable for their actions by applying the law with fairness and great consideration.
I believe that Force understands that while not all cases heard in front of a county judge will shake the world, the world surrounding the litigants is in fact shaken by the existence of their cases.
This perspective is, for me, what sets Force apart from the rest and why I plan to vote for Gina Force in the primary election on Tuesday, May 18.
Angela DonGiovanni
Indiana