The Preamble of the Constitution of these United States reads as follows: “We the people.”
It doesn’t mean “we the entitled,” “we the privileged” or “we the rich and famous.”
However, in recent years, the Constitution has been called an outdated document that needs to be either abolished or at least rewritten because it doesn’t suit the agenda of certain people.
Freedom of speech is being taken away for the average citizen if they disagree with certain factions. Abuse of political power is rampant and, for the most part, religion is not tolerated.
As for abolishing the Constitution, people should remember that if it wasn’t for that outdated document, the Thirteenth Amendment wouldn’t exist.
You know, the one that abolished slavery? The one that was proposed by Congress on Jan. 31, 1865, and ratified Dec. 6, 1865.
That happened because of an old White Republican president who issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, which, in part, caused him his life.
And, when the pledge of allegiance is recited, the last phrase is “with liberty and justice for all.”
Nowadays that doesn’t seem to matter. Or does it?
Beth Goss
Cherry Tree