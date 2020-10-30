There have been other presidents with corrupt administrations, but Donald Trump and his cabinet, advisers and associates have been the most corrupt.
Trump uses the presidency as a business opportunity, enriching himself and his family.
More than half of Trump’s 20-person cabinet have engaged in questionable or unethical conduct.
He hired scores of former lobbyists to these positions, overseeing the very industries for which they previously worked. Seven former advisers have been criminally charged.
He uses the Justice Department as his own personal law firm, pursuing investigations against his perceived enemies.
Attorney General William Barr, who has no experience as a prosecutor, has turned the Justice Department into the secret police for Trump. He’s pursued investigations of allegations of corruption against Biden which have resulted in no evidence of corruption or wrong doing. And he continues to investigate the FBI and the intelligence community’s Russia investigation. He has interfered in cases of Trump’s friends (Michael Flynn, Roger Stone) by overruling the career prosecutors.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Trump’s national security risk to this country. His financial entanglements and the $400 million debt leaves Trump open to manipulation to sway U.S policy by individuals or entities he is indebted to.
Nearly 500 national security experts, from both parties, have endorsed Biden, saying that Trump is not up to the responsibility of the office. They write that “thanks to his disdainful attitude and his failures, our allies no longer trust or respect us, and our enemies no longer fear us.”
His response to the coronavirus is another example of his irresponsibility and ineptitude as president. He denied it for months, calling it a Democratic hoax as over 8 million U.S. citizens contracted it (including Trump himself), and over 222,000 died.
This election is probably the most important in our lifetime. Do you support the rule of law and integrity of government or the continued corruption and dismantling of our democratic institutions by the Trump administration?
Kathy Olsen
Indiana