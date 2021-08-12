Since the failed government coup of Jan. 6, the number of letters to the editor has gradually declined. Is it because the Ship of State has been set right under the steady hand of President Joe Biden?
For four years of the Trump administration, I awoke many days with the gut feeling that something was wrong — not with my work or family but with the country. It was uneasiness from knowing we had incompetent leadership in Washington, D.C. There was constant concern about corruption in high places and about self-serving decisions being made.
Now under the administration of President Biden, there is steadiness and a sense of experience and competence at work, a new meaning to the word “peace.”
We may never know how close we came to losing democracy on Jan. 6. It is becoming clearer every day through investigations and the free press that Jan. 6 was, indeed, a failed coup attempt by Donald Trump and his enablers.
Looking back now, we clearly know that “the big lie” was defeated by the courts that upheld the Constitution as did the generals — except for one, the convicted Gen. Michael Flynn.
The violent participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection were government-hating losers looking for someone to blame for their circumstances instead of blaming themselves. Blaming government or minorities is always an easy excuse.
Karl Sickafus’ recent letter, which outlined the nightmare that could have been if the coup had been successful — replacing our democracy with a power-grabbing tyrant — may have seemed extreme as he outlined the loss of freedoms that is part of autocratic rule. Nevertheless, it was right on and necessary to remind voters that overturning elections is losing not just the right to vote but the right to all freedoms.
Believers in the big lie never answer the question “If Democrats manipulated the vote for president, why didn’t they do the same for all state, Senate and congressional seats?” Why? Because manipulation of the vote didn’t happen.
The courts and the generals protected the 2020 vote. Now Congress must pass the Voting Rights Act to protect the voting rights of all Americans.
Everett Dembosky
