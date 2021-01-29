When I look at the times we are in, I look back to what my 10th-grade history teacher always said. Mr. Frederick R. Vandyke always said, “lest we forget!”
So, looking back, I remind myself of a 32-page document written by a very forward thinker. In this document, he sees the rise of two political parties in the U.S. government. He realizes it is natural for people to organize and operate within political parties and unions.
However, he also realizes that disagreements within political parties weaken government and that they strive for power over each other and they tend to take revenge on political opponents.
He also acknowledges that political parties must be restrained in a popularly elected government because of their tendency to distract the government from their duties, create unfounded jealousies among people, promote riots and insurrections and provide foreign nations and special interest groups access to the government, where they can impose their will upon the country.
So, who is this man? George Washington.
This is only part of his farewell address to the American people in 1796.
Well, here we are: a country more divided than ever!
Here are some questions we need to ask ourselves:
Who, truly, is causing this division? Who are we fighting against? Ourselves? Our fellow Americans? Our fellow American’s ideals? Our neighbors?
I truly hope this encourages some thought and promotes people to research history to truly see what our founding father wanted for this great nation.
God bless America and may God bless you!
Mark Elgin
Indiana