I have been studying the American so-called far left for close to 50 years and continue to do so.
When I hear some lost soul claim that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are far left or that the Democrats are radical socialists, I know exactly what they have been watching on the ubiquitous boob-tube.
Turn on the Fox channel and you will hear some crazed secular televangelist screaming about the far left. This includes practically everyone to the left of the late Al Capone.
This is all they can do, as they have no real political program or political philosophy. The conservatism they claim to be pushing is left over fascism.
The real American left makes up a very small percentage of the populace and have little or no influence. However, they do have political programs that address the needs of the working class majority, like unionization, a living wage, safe working conditions, health care, civil rights and so on.
Here are the misunderstood that make up the American so-called far left.
There is the progressive labor party, which advocates not voting; the Maoist Revolutionary Communist Party; the Trotskyist Spartacist League, which opposes all democrats; the Socialist Workers Party; the Workers World Party; and the party for socialism and liberation, which is running its own candidates.
It will be Gloria Lariva for president and Leonard Peltier, the jailed American Indiana movement activist, for vice president.
All of these groups consider Republicans and Democrats to be defenders of the obscenely wealthy capitalist, which they are.
In conclusion, if Trump is re-elected, it will be a victory based upon lies, fascist misinformation, unsubstantiated claims and ignorance.
Welcome to the new Orwellian nightmare!
Nick Brisini
