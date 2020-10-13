I would like to acknowledge and thank the Donnelly family, former owners of The Indiana Gazette, for the publication of a small-town newspaper for many years, as well as for their generous community service. I am grateful that Indiana, unlike many small towns across the world, still has a printed daily and weekend newspaper. I have been a daily and weekend subscriber for 15 years.
Recently, the new owners of The Indiana Gazette, the Sample News Group, announced a “wonderful weekend improvement” — eliminating the Sunday edition. They touted the many benefits of this decision and celebrated it.
We understand that publishing a print edition of the newspaper is an expensive and oftentimes dying venture. Cost-cutting measures are necessary to stay in business and keep our friends and neighbors employed. We get it. So just tell us that. Please, Sample Group, be honest with us — we can take it. Let’s establish a relationship of honesty going forward if more changes are necessary. That will be respected and appreciated. Thank you.
Jeannie M. Broskey
Indiana