Much has been reported on IUP’s plans, including its Next Generation initiative, which seeks to ensure IUP’s sustainability and its future as a vibrant, student-centered university.
As the dean of the College of Fine Arts and a proud alumnus of IUP’s music department, I am the product of IUP’s strong programs in the arts and am now the grateful steward of those programs as we move into the future.
As we do so, I can attest that the arts and the humanities will together continue to be a strong and vital part of the university, benefiting by being housed together in a combined college that celebrates creativity, inquiry and dialogue in all of its forms.
In regard specifically to the arts, with the exception of the graduate programs in art and design and the undergraduate major in dance, all of the current programs and majors will be moving forward, including the BA in Musical Theatre, which will continue IUP’s long legacy of producing musical theatre and graduating professionals in the field by engaging students in vibrant productions and experiences in acting, dance and music in a structure that promotes creativity, communication, analysis and teamwork. It, like all of the arts programs, will continue to be accredited and meet the standards for arts programs across the country. We will also maintain a minor in dance and will continue to offer dance courses to students across the university.
Art and Design will be enhanced in the new college structure by the incorporation of the existing programs in interior design and in fashion merchandizing that are currently housed elsewhere.
The arts and the humanities are at the heart of any university. They certainly were when I was a student at IUP, they are now, and they will continue to be into the future.
Curt Scheib, DMA
Dean, College of Fine Arts
Indiana University of Pennsylvania