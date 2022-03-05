Long an advocate for parental choice in education, we must be careful that the playing field is level when we are comparing opportunities in a public school or a charter-cyber.
All too often, parents are recruited by a charter-cyber school, but many of the facts are missing. In the case with the Saltsburg Charter application, it is missing a major component. They have no building.
River Valley School District is taking incredible measures to enhance its opportunities for our students because of the most recent reconfiguration. We are reallocating resources from the years of duplicative services that have riddled a district of 1,400 students for years. The system that was supposed to be providing two of everything was in fact doing that but at creating large pockets of inequity for students.
Through the leadership of our board and staff, we have revitalized the opportunities and established equity in the district. The River Valley School District will be one of the finest schools in the region within three years.
Educational Reasons
A. The Saltsburg Charter School has no location. The River Valley School District has developed plans for the 2022-2023 school year for the closed Saltsburg Junior-Senior High School. The district has developed the River Valley Early Childhood Learning Academy that will house four (4) Pre-K classrooms for the coming year and two (2) additional classrooms to follow in 2023-2024. The data show that early childhood education helps students transition and jump-starts their elementary educational careers. Also, we have seen as a nation the lack of early childhood facilities, which has hampered parents in their return to the workforce.
B. The River Valley School District is implementing a STEAM Academy located within the same facility. Career path and workforce development will drive the four (4) new programs to start the 2022-2023 school year. These programs will be driven by the (HPO) High Priority Occupations list developed by the state.
Programs include: Electrical Occupations, Gaming and Cyber Security, SMARTT (Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Therapy Technology) and Early Childhood Development. The Electrical Occupations program will be a partnership with IBEW Local 5. This program will be the first of its kind in the state of Pennsylvania with a pre-apprenticeship program that will lead candidates directly into the IBEW full apprenticeship program. In the near future this district also has a second-stage program that will include Homeland Security, Supply Chain and Logistics and Power Line.
The new River Valley Entertainment and Cyber Technology Center will house the new EA Sports Gaming Program along with the state-of-the-art Cyber Security Lab. Teens are all about gaming. In 2018, the Pew Research Center reported that 97 percent of teen boys and 83 percent of teen girls played video games. Some of these teens are involved in school sports and clubs. Many, however, are not. By offering esports as a course and extracurricular activity, we can reach students who often are otherwise disengaged from the school community. Esports in schools can transport these kids from the solitary world of digital gaming into the common space of the school computer lab or library commons. These otherwise uninvolved students join the ranks of their successfully involved peers: More likely to be engaged during classes. More likely to graduate. More likely to aspire to higher education. And less likely to suffer and spread the harms of feeling out of sync with their school community.
C. The River Valley School District is also creating state-of-the-art educational opportunities for all students. These opportunities will not be available to students who attend the Saltsburg Charter School. These programs include enhanced curricular programs that include: (PLTW) Project Lead the Way tracks in Computer Science, Cybersecurity and Biomedical Engineering. We have also added more CIHS (College in High School) courses. The district has introduced Spanish at the middle and elementary level. In 2022-23, the district has been accepted into the Amazon Engineering Program that will allow our students to participate in a comprehensive childhood-to-career program that is aimed at increasing access to computer science education. We are also committed to creating choices earlier in a student’s career path and have enhanced electives in the middle school that no one will be able to compete with in the region.
Financial Impact
A. By the charter school proposal, the district’s contribution in Year 1 would be $3.5 million (Page 126 of proposal) and it would be increased yearly to keep up with the rising cost of a charter school. In only a few short years, RVSD would be the highest-taxed district in the county. In year one alone, taxes would have to be increased 5.35 mills to meet the needs. One mill in RVSD is roughly $653,000. The other alternative would be furloughs of 40 members of the teaching staff. Busing cost would increase due to the guidelines that are required to transport students within a 10-mile radius to the charter school.
B. Although it is labeled to be a nonprofit organization, that can quickly change as leadership changes or by a simple change of strategy.
C. Four current Saltsburg board members have a fiduciary responsibility as a school director. Are they willing to increase taxes each year over the index or furlough district employees? If yes, they should resign for abdicating their sworn oath of duty to the children of the school district.
They cannot have it both ways. It is hypocrisy at its finest.
D. Finally, the school district currently retains teaching staff with a salary range of $50,000 to $85,000. PDE has published information that certification requests are down almost 50 percent for teachers. RVSD has struggled to find teachers at the salary range discussed. The charter proposal calls for teachers at $150 a day (Page 127). What kind of qualified individuals will they find at that rate to provide instruction if we are struggling at our pay range?
Facilities
A. The application calls for use of the current Saltsburg campus. We’re still making payments on the 2009 construction. It would be foolish to provide our school to a competitor under this scenario.
B. Their idea to lease the space also makes no sense as we would just be paying ourselves with our own money.
C. The space is currently used for cyber school, STEAM Academy, and soon a Pre-K program. Our efforts to make use of the facility, as opposed to past plans, is a reinvestment in the Saltsburg community.
In the end, we ask the community to look at the fine print in the Saltsburg Charter application. It is riddled with either very little information and questionable finances. But really what is the motive?
Plain and simple it is the spite of a few individuals who did not agree with the reconfiguration.
Please ask yourself a question. Do you want your son or daughter to attend a school that is being created for all the wrong reasons? Why would individuals knowingly create a sub-level educational opportunity for children and create the highest property tax rate in Southwestern Pennsylvania? Ask questions and look at the fine print. We ask the community to please see the great culture, educational opportunities and success that the River Valley School District has to offer.
Please stop by or schedule time to meet our staff or take a tour building to see the opportunities we have going on at RVSD.
This rebuttal was written by Rick Harper, River Valley school board president, and Phil Martell, superintendent.