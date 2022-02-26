From your perspective as chief of police, what are your thoughts on decriminalization?
As Chief of Police (and as a police officer) my duty is to mitigate risk and increase community safety.
As I communicated to all members of Indiana Borough Council throughout February, because marijuana is a factor in dangerous and negative situations we encounter and because I cannot tell our community that decreasing its penalty will positively impact public safety — I am unable to offer my support.
Although I recognize this is a community discussion, I appreciate Council’s ongoing consideration of the police department’s input.
I know public interest in this topic is divided and I recognize that a level of bias will be prevalent in any discussions had.
It is with no intent to devalue or disrespect the opinion of anyone in our community that I provide this perspective.
Can you estimate how much time and effort your department spends on marijuana offenses of this type, and how they could better allocate that time and effort?
Most commonly, officers encounter small amounts of marijuana while on other investigations.
The amount of time spent on any investigation is generally proportionate to the complexity of the circumstance presented, not necessarily the grading of offense.
In this regard I don’t expect an opportunity will be presented to reallocate time and effort.
Do you think decriminalization would be a benefit or a hindrance to your police force?
Our local efforts always have a broader public safety impact.
We often work collaboratively with the District Attorney’s Office and our State, County, and Local partners.
Many others within our community (schools, mental health, drug and alcohol, medical professionals, business partners) also have a vested interest in our collective approaches to mitigating risk and increasing community safety.
Potentially destabilizing any of those relationships would not be a benefit to our local efforts.
What else do you think we should know, either on decriminalization in general or anything more specific to our Indiana community?
Indiana Borough is a wonderful community and it has an excellent police department that is committed to community success, officer safety and socially just police efforts.
Although we have not asked for this discussion — we recognize that our most vulnerable position will be acting in contradiction to community interest and expectation when it can be otherwise avoided.
I appreciate that Council is willing to hear from our law enforcement partners and other community stakeholders on this topic.
Ultimately, if the community decision is to enact an ordinance providing an enforcement alternative for small amounts of marijuana it will then become the focus of IBPD’s leadership team to navigate that community decision as efficiently and effectively as possible.
Thank you very much.
Justin W. Schawl is chief at Indiana Borough Police Department, where he has been an officer since his graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2001.