Donald Trump hit the wall in his quest to make America great again. A virus that he couldn’t spin to his advantage has gotten in the way. It’s not a surprise that he is not qualified to lead an advanced country, especially a free country that has the Constitution and the “rule of law.”
The gross domestic product has now fallen lower than ever before in our history, all because the reality show genius couldn’t take advice from health experts on the COVID-19 virus, killing the economy he was banking on getting him re-elected.
Now he’s trying to cheat his way to victory in November — trashing mail-in-voting, harassing students and the poor with photo IDs, eliminating voting places, and even cutting postal hours to slow down the mail.
Trump’s Republican Party will be taken to the woodshed in November, as it should be. They could have convicted the impeached cheater-in-chief, but they lacked the moral fortitude to do it.
Why should Trump care if he loses the election? He’s made more money without the $400,000 salary he gave up, by golfing (often) at his own clubs, meeting dignitaries at his properties and by foreign guests renting entire floors in his downtown hotel to suck up to the leader of the free world.
Meanwhile, his children and son-in-law are profiting big time from his position. All these things are violations of the Constitution’s emoluments clause. This is in the courts now. Taxpayers might get back millions of dollars.
If it’s not money he’s worried about, could it just be ego? Or is it what’s waiting for him when he leaves office that scares him? The state of New York is ready to indict him on possible money laundering, tax fraud, insurance fraud and using campaign money to pay off a prostitute named Stormy Daniels. Another term would let him hide out in the White House until the statute of limitations runs out on some — but not all — of these crimes.
Then there are his “crimes against humanity,” committed by his actions and policies on the southern border — children in cages and the unforgivable sin of separating parents from their children.
True justice for this criminal president would be incarceration in a cage, in a tent on the hot southern border, no toothbrush, no makeup, no hair brush — and many immigrants to keep him company.
Everett Dembosky
