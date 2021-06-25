The insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the election, was not the beginning nor the end to the war on democracy.
From the beginning of his presidency, Trump conditioned his supporters to question or doubt the legitimacy of our democratic institutions: free and fair elections, free press, rule of law. He continues, after the people elected Biden as president, to insist that he was cheated out of the office, that the election was fraudulent (even though many Republicans won their elections to the House and Senate on the same ballots).
Half of all state governments are under Republican control. Many of these states are conducting sham audits trying to overturn the election. Voter suppression laws are being enacted at the highest rate in recent years. Republican legislatures have introduced hundreds of bills that would limit access to voting around the country. Not only are they limiting access to voting, but the most alarming and dangerous aspects of these laws are the ones that enable these legislatures to overturn the election if they merely claim falsely that fraud occurred in the voting process.
We are in danger of losing our democracy. The Republican Party is a party that promotes authoritarianism and the wild conspiracy theories that perpetrated the insurrection on Jan. 6.
Now some of these lawmakers, who fled for their lives on that day, are denying that it was a violent insurrection.
How can anyone who experienced the horror of that assault now deny that it occurred?
It is more important than ever that American voters who believe in democracy get to the polls and vote out the politicians who promote the big lie.
Elect representatives who will bring integrity to their offices, who believe in democracy, free and fair elections and protections of human rights of all citizens.
Democrats must gain a majority in the Senate and maintain a majority in the House if this country is to move forward with laws that support the working class, protect the rights of all people and help maintain our democratic institutions.
Kathy Olsen
Indiana