A coalition of local citizens are concerned with the process state legislators are using to change the Pennsylvania Constitution and the content of the proposed amendments.
The coalition is comprised of three nonpartisan organizations, the League of Women Voters of Indiana County (LWVIC), the American Association of University Women (AAUW), and Fair Districts PA (FDPA).
Coalition members oppose the package of five constitutional amendments passed by the General Assembly in a late-night summer session, one of which would pave the way for legislation severely restricting or banning abortion and others that would change voting procedures upsetting the separation of power in the state government.
During a recent meeting the coalition members asked, “Why wasn’t there more transparency in the process?” Stanley Chepaitis, representing Fair Districts asked, “Where was the debate and public input?”
In explaining the legislative process, Chepaitis said that the state constitution requires that the legislature pass the amendments in two consecutive legislative sessions before it is put on the ballot as a referendum question. But since “the package passed in July 2022, if passed in the 2023 session, it could be placed on the ballot in the May 2023 primary when voter turnout is traditionally low.” He stressed that instead, “We need to educate voters and then let them decide in a November general election.”
Chepaitis explained that the state constitution follows the U.S. Constitution, providing ample checks and balances among the three branches of government. This has worked throughout our existence as a state, but now the legislature proposes an amendment that strips one of the essential executive powers from the governor’s office and reallocates it to the legislature. If this amendment is passed, the legislature will be able to nullify any declaration or regulation made by the governor by simple majority instead of the constitutionally required sixty percent.
If this is being proposed in response to particular disagreements between the two branches such as COVID response or RGGI, then it is highly unwise to try to solve those disagreements through a constitutional amendment that could be passed by one vote and timed to appear on a general ballot during a low turnout general election. The governor’s office has the resources in place to carry out emergency measures. The legislature does not.
The governor and the legislature should work out agreements on these issues and allow the constitutionally defined division of powers to remain intact. Governors and legislatures come and go. Amendments to our constitution are permanent and should not be used to as a bludgeon to solve disagreements.
Susan Wheatley, of AAUW, wondered why the legislation was rushed through before summer recess, especially considering that the abortion amendment (a topic of concern to many Pennsylvanians) was only added the night before passage?
The proposed amendment declares that the state constitution does not grant a right to abortion, including no right to public funding for the procedure. Wheatley stressed that, indeed, 8 in 10 Pennsylvanians are in favor of legal abortion and support the “equality of rights” statement in our state constitution, which protects gender equality, including women’s reproductive rights, and is consistent with women’s equal rights guaranteed by Title IX.
AAUW and the coalition members believe that women can make their own informed choices about their reproductive lives within the dictates of their own personal, moral and religious beliefs, and that these deeply personal decisions should be made without government interference.
Deanne Snavely, of the LWVIC, opposes the constitutional amendment to change voting procedures that would make Pennsylvania voting inaccessible to many constituents. Right now, voters must present a government-issued or school ID when registering to vote or voting in a new location within the state. The proposed amendment requires voters to present an unexpired government-issued ID every time they vote, including vote by mail. This increases the burden on voters and effectively prevents individuals who do not have a driver’s license from voting.
Many households may not have a scanner or printer to prove their identity for mail-in voting. Raising the voting age to 21 disenfranchises many current voters and violates the 26th amendment of the U.S. Constitution. If all males 18 years of age must register with the Selective Service, they must have the right to vote. Raising the residency rules from 30 to 60 days further disenfranchises new voters or those who move within the state. Given the mobility of the current electorate, this change is outdated and retroactive.
Susan Boser, member of the Indiana County LWV Board and of the Governance Policy Committee of LWV Pennsylvania, stressed these amendments alter the balance of power in the state government, expanding the General Assembly’s power. Regulations are currently crafted using a multi-step process involving public and legislator input.
This proposed amendment to the state constitution increases the power of the legislative branch. It upsets the separation of power in state government by allowing the legislative branch to stop any regulation with a simple majority that is not subject to a governor’s signature or veto.
Boser believes the proposed amendments to change the selection process for lieutenant governor reduces the voter’s power and increases the power of the political parties. This amendment allows each major party’s nominee for governor to choose their own running mate.
Currently, in primary elections, Pennsylvania voters choose their party’s governor and lieutenant governor candidates separately. The candidates selected by voters then run together as a team in the general election. This amendment would change that so that voters only select the candidate for governor; the winning candidate and the party select the candidate for lieutenant governor. Under this amendment, if the elected governor became unable to fulfill their term, the person who succeeded the governor would not have been selected by voters, but rather by the party. It removes the voters from this critical choice and puts this power in the hands of party elites.
Another proposed amendment expands the size of the state government by requiring the state Auditor General to audit elections. The Pennsylvania Department of State currently oversees elections, including conducting audits to ensure election integrity. Changing this from the Department of State, which currently has the staff to manage this, to the Auditor General’s office is an unnecessary expansion of the workforce of the Auditor General’s office.
In summary, many good-government groups, like the coalition of LWV, AAUW & FDPA, are asking why the legislature is using the constitution amendment process instead of the traditional legislative process to address these critical and controversial issues. Most people would agree that changing the state constitution is a consequential event. A thoughtful citizen would expect that there would be much discussion and debate about the issues, well-publicized hearings so the public could stay informed, and input from both political parties and outside advocacy groups. It is critical that all of us become involved in opposing these measures.