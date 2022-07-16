Measure twice, cut once. In the carpentry trade, it means “one should double check one’s measurements for accuracy before cutting a piece of wood.”
The Gazette’s July 9 “The Way We See It” opinion piece should have followed the same approach as those in the carpentry trade as it strayed from opinion into distortions about the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s recent consideration of legislation, Senate Bill 106, containing several proposals to amend the state’s Constitution.
It seems the editorial board was more interested in getting the ink on paper before verifying the accuracy of their words.
SB 106 was approved by a majority of both the state House of Representatives (107-92) and the Senate (28-22) after several hours of floor debate in both chambers.
Moreover, my colleague, Sen. Judy Ward (R-Blair), introduced the proposed amendment in question on Dec. 15, 2021 (SB 956), and it was reported from committee on Jan. 25, 2022.
Additionally, the language ultimately amended into SB 106 received two procedural votes by the full Senate on May 25, 2022, and June 6, 2022. Indeed, the language in SB 106 received significant sunshine over the past seven months — at least for those with eyes open.
The column claims lawmakers, specifically me, advocating for SB 106 seek to take away a woman’s choice to have an abortion while pandering to the issue. Had the Gazette editorial board taken the time to ask why I support the amendment, or listened to my remarks during the debate, they would have clearly understood my vote was based on not only the new realities of Roe v. Wade being sent into the history books and the issue of abortion regulation being returned to the states, but also my sincerely held belief that the unborn child truly is a life worth protecting.
The proposed constitutional question will ultimately be decided by the people of Pennsylvania — not the lawmakers and others the Gazette impugns as taking away so-called “rights” — while reinforcing the status quo within Pennsylvania regarding abortion.
In 1982, Pennsylvania enacted the Abortion Control Act, which permits abortions with some constraints. Then-Gov. Robert Casey Sr., D-Pa., further advanced bipartisan efforts to protect unborn life which was challenged in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992. The court ultimately upheld Pennsylvania’s law, reiterating states had the power to regulate abortions.
With the recent court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, Pennsylvania’s Abortion Control Act remains the state’s governing law regarding abortions.
Additionally, federal and state law have consistently maintained that taxpayer dollars cannot be used to fund elective abortions, while ensuring exceptions exist within the taxpayer-funded Medicaid program to pay for abortions arising from cases of rape, incest or a threat to the life of the mother.
Should Pennsylvania voters approve SB 106’s proposed abortion-related constitutional amendment (assuming the legislature again passes the question in 2023 or 2024), nothing changes in current law.
The proposed amendment would only insert into the Pennsylvania Constitution the ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court making it clear no constitutional right exists for an abortion. It would also clearly affirm current policy that there’s no right to a taxpayer-funded elective abortion.
Women will still be able to have an elective abortion up to the 24th week of pregnancy, which is far more liberal than most of the rest of the world. Abortions in the case of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother also remain available.
What the amendment does is ensure any future changes to abortion law, more restrictive or permissive, must be made by Pennsylvanians’ elected representatives and senators in the General Assembly, not as the result of judicial decisions.
That’s the way policy changes should be pursued in our constitutional republic.
The Gazette is entitled to its opinion about abortion. However, the irresponsible mischaracterizations used to advance the editorial board perspective was poor journalism and a true disgrace.
I trust the authors will double check their accuracy before letting the ink dry on the next pontification. The readership deserves better.