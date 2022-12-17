While progress can move at an excruciatingly slow pace in the American constitutional process, it is exactly that slow pace that makes it all the more important to recognize when the process works as it should.
President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday, which offers protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. The bipartisan bill — 12 Republicans joined with Democrats to get it through to Biden’s desk — will require states and the federal government to recognize same-sex marriages that have been conducted in any state or U.S. territory where such unions are legal. It also affirmed the legitimacy of same-sex marriages for the purpose of federal benefits.
That includes Pennsylvania, where same-sex marriage has been legally recognized since May 20, 2014, when a U.S. federal district court judge ruled that the state’s 1996 statutory ban on recognizing same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.
Pennsylvania had previously prohibited recognition of same-sex marriage by statute since 1996, but had never added such a ban to its state constitution.
The U.S. House passed the original version of the bill in July following a 267-157 bipartisan vote that had the backing of 47 Republicans. The evenly divided U.S. Senate, after months of behind-the-scenes negotiating and the addition of bipartisan religious liberty language, voted 61-36 in late November to approve the updated bill, sending it back to the U.S. House for final approval. House members cleared that final hurdle earlier this month, after the midterm elections, voting 258-169-1 to send the measure for Biden’s signature.
At the House level, Pennsylvania Republican Reps. Dan Meuser and Scott Perry, among others, switched from voting for the bill in July to voting against it this month. Our area’s congressional representation, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler and Rep. Glenn Thompson were among six from the Keystone State to vote against it.
Thompson’s vote was particularly puzzling since it was reported both statewide and nationally that he attended his gay son’s wedding just days after casting his “no” vote in the House. It sent a conflicting message to his constituents, especially those who are members of the LBGTQ+ community. Yet he still won re-election to the House last month.
In the Senate, Sen. Bob Casey voted for the measure while Sen. Pat Toomey didn’t vote.
That this is happening on the federal level just 26 years after the bill’s ugly twin, the Defense of Marriage Act, passed both houses by veto-proof majorities — and a Democratic president, Bill Clinton, signed it into law — is a testament to the power of a movement to change minds. The 1996 Defense of Marriage Act defined marriage as a union of one man and one woman.
Since the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, gay marriage has been established as a constitutional right. Yet the Respect for Marriage Act should stand as a landmark.
The bill began moving through Congress this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that recognized abortion as a constitutional right for nearly half a century. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion in the abortion case, stoked concerns from LGBTQ rights organizations when he wrote that the court should reconsider all of its “substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Those cases — Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges — recognized the constitutional right for married couples to determine if and when to use contraceptives, prevented the government from criminalizing adult private consensual sexual relationships and legalized same-sex marriages.
The Respect for Marriage Act does not affect religious liberties or conscience protections that are available under the Constitution or federal law, nor does it require religious organizations to provide goods or services to formally recognize or celebrate a marriage. It also does not affect any benefits or rights that do not arise from a marriage or recognize under federal law any marriage between more than two individuals.
It would also prevent changes to tax-exempt status since “a church, university, or other nonprofit’s eligibility for tax-exempt status is unrelated to marriage, so its status would not be affected by this legislation,” according to the summary of the religious liberty protections in the law.
As recently as 1996, two-thirds of Americans were solidly opposed to same-sex marriage. Today, 70 percent support it, a figure that, for the first time, includes a majority of Republicans. It may be a reflection of the time but it may have more to do with the fact that a growing number of folks know gay and lesbian couples and believe their partnerships should be treated with dignity and respect.
Instead of focusing on the negative and those who still oppose it, let’s celebrate the democratic process, the bipartisanship on this issue and, more importantly, the 600,000 same-sex couples who, through evolution in American moral thinking, now receive spousal Social Security benefits, equal tax treatment, health insurance, spousal immigration rights and other basics afforded under the law.
That’s how the democratic process is supposed to work.
In sickness and in health, ‘til death do we part, straight and gay Americans are in this together.