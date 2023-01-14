Early January may seem like an odd time to talk about farming, but there’s never been a better time to sow some seeds for Indiana County’s agricultural importance.
With the Pennsylvania Farm Show winding down in Harrisburg, the event places a weeklong spotlight on the importance of farming and what goes into making it a vital industry. The annual expo in Harrisburg has done it for more than a century.
Since its colonial days, farming has remained one of Pennsylvania’s top industries. It is a highly important sector in the state, generating income and providing many jobs.
Pennsylvania is the fifth largest milk-producing state. It is also a major producer of milk, eggs and poultry, fruits such as peaches, grapes, cherries and apples, hay and corn.
When it comes to mushroom production, the Keystone State ranks No. 1 nationally as farmers annually produce more than 570 million pounds of it.
Other important commodities include beef cattle, hogs, chicken eggs and broilers, and also winter wheat, potatoes, oats, rye, barley and a variety of vegetable crops.
Agriculture plays an important role in the landscape, culture and economy here in Indiana County, too. Much of the county has prime agricultural land that supports productive farming, which is one important component of the county’s economic vitality.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, the latest data available that is produced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture every five years (2022 census data will be available later this year), there were 951 farms operating within the county covering more than 148,200 acres. From 2007 to 2017, the average size of those farms increased nearly 28 percent from 122 acres to 156 acres.
Pennsylvania is one of the top states for Christmas tree farms. Indiana County is known as the “Christmas Tree Capital of the World,” a moniker that stuck in the mid-1950s when an estimated 700,000 trees were cut that year in the county, according to the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers’ Association. Christmas tree farming began here in 1918, and by 1960 more than 200 growers were selling in excess of 1 million trees annually.
Many of the Christmas tree lots in southwestern Pennsylvania get their trees from farms in Indiana County, according to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
In addition to corn, soybeans, hay crops, and other rotational production, a number of local vineyards and wineries operate in Indiana County, according to information from the Indiana County Center for Economic Development. Most grow their own grapes and then bottle and sell the wines, a number of which are award-winning. They offer wine for consumer purchase, and some host tasting events, rent space for parties, or sell wine-making and beer-brewing supplies.
At last count, according to the 2017 ag census data, 42 Indiana County farms have been recognized by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture as Century Farms — those which have been farmed by the same family for 100 years or longer.
Indiana County’s 4-H program is thriving with the guiding hand of Penn State Extension. Youths ages 5 to 18 complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. Based on their interests and guided by adult mentors, youths develop their own pathway in 4‑H. They select from a broad menu of local 4‑H programs. There are hands-on, learn-by-doing, opportunities for everyone.
The county’s Master Gardener program, also administered through Penn State Extension, consists of an intensive, semester-long training course designed to teach best practices so that volunteers can share their knowledge with others. The classes take place from October through April and costs $200. After completion of the instructional classes, candidates must volunteer 50 hours for the Penn State Master Gardener Program in the county the first year. Each year after, 20 hours of volunteer time and 10 hours of continuing education time annually is needed to keep one’s certification.
After a year of economic shocks that included supply chain disruption, global conflict, tight margins and historic inflation, agriculture economics experts say signs are pointing to another uncertain and volatile year, citing a possibility of an economic recession, impacts from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as expectations for input costs and food prices.
From the political spectrum, the 2018 Farm Bill is set to expire at the end of September, which makes 2023 an important year for farm policy. Following multiple years of emergency support and agriculture benefitting from COVID relief packages, government direct support to agriculture is set to fall dramatically.
Pennsylvania agriculture employs nearly a half million people and contributes $185 billion a year to the state’s economy, so it is smart to invest in the continuing growth and future of this vital industry.
State officials did some on that this week when they announced $1.5 million in state grants were awarded this year to schools and youth organizations that promote agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship.
Three Indiana County school districts were recipients of those grants.
Penns Manor Area School District received $25,000 to purchase a tractor and equipment for its agriculture program; Marion Center Area School District received $21,581 toward expanding its agriculture building; and River Valley School District received $12,500 to cover a freight farm hydroponic shipping container.
According to a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture report, 14 percent of the state’s ag producers are age 35 and younger. It’s a small number by many standards, but it actually puts Pennsylvania first in the country, in terms of the number of young producers. That tells us that Pennsylvania has a foothold into making a difference in the industry, continuing to contribute to our local, state and national food supply, as well as our local and state economies.
So next time you gather at the dinner table, give thanks to a local farmer — young and old. Remind them that you are grateful for the food on your plate. Remind them that they matter. Remind them to be safe.
After all, farmers feed Indiana County — and the world.