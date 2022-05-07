Each year, on the second Sunday in May, we here in the U.S. celebrate and honor mothers and their influence on our lives and our society.
And where would we be, quite literally, without mothers?
A job in and of itself, motherhood is no easy task. There are no vacation days, and the hours are far from being 9-to-5. Day in and day out, mothers keep us on schedule, take care of us and guide us on our paths, whatever those paths may be.
In today’s world, it can be difficult to devote as much time to being a mother as one might like. More often than not, they balance their tasks of being a mom with a job or even multiple jobs, to keep things afloat. Currently, the United States is the only industrialized nation that does not offer paid parental leave. Minus the policies of individual companies, as a nation, we offer scarce benefits in comparison to global policy.
This, of course, is difficult for anyone looking to become a mother and bring a child into this world. And, taking the lack of maternity leave into question, it often means that working mothers will need to look into childcare if they have no other option.
However, it’s equally difficult to find and pay for childcare. It’s just another odd stacked against mothers.
Yet, they continue to persist, showing strength and finding ways to manage and balance the hectic life of a mother and a working woman in today’s world.
With the current tumultuous climate regarding motherhood, it’s important to recognize that each woman has the right to choose to become a mother or not. No one should make the decision for her, just as no one should interfere with what a mother thinks is best for her child.
Certainly, there have always been guides for child raising, and the tips and tricks have changed over the years, from old wives’ methods to mommy blogs but, as the adage says, mother knows best. And in the case of each individual child, that’s often the case. No one knows us better than our own mothers, after all.
Motherhood looks different for everyone — whether a stay-at-home mom, a working mom, a single mom, a married mom, a mother to one, or a mother to many, a birth mom or a mom by adoption, mothers differ in many ways. But one thing that remains consistent is the love and care each mother has for their children.
So, make sure to take time to celebrate all of the mothers in your life this Sunday. And, while you’re at it, make sure she gets the recognition, praise and help she deserves year-round as well.