For almost 11 months, Indiana Borough council has studied and pondered how or whether to change the boundary lines of the voting wards to provide the most equal possible representation of its residents in governing the borough.
Historically, the Indiana map has been divided into four quarters, and the voters of each quarter elect three residents to the council. The 12-member council has followed the “one person, one vote” philosophy, meaning that each councilor should represent nearly the same number of constituents. Census figures show those numbers now are quite out of balance.
An ad hoc committee of council has diligently analyzed the population of every block and considered several options to redraw the map to show anywhere from two to six population-balanced wards. However, as we see it, the best option on the borough’s table is to adopt at-large representation.
Council also has mulled whether to change the panel to six, seven, eight, nine or any other number of members — or to let it stay at 12. As we see it, seven would be a great fit. That works for many, many communities.
The Gazette salutes the dedication of the volunteers who give up their time and part of their personal lives to run the gauntlet of political campaigning for election to the council. We’re in a day and age when public service is more than commendable. Hats off to them all.
But the public isn’t interested or even affected by the math involved.
Very telling was Council President Peter Broad’s summary of the ward representation issue when he reported at a sparsely-attended July 19 council discussion that “eyes glazed over” when he invited people to attend. Borough residents evidently feel that council has bigger fish to fry than the drawing of dotted lines.
For the remaining unglazed eyes, our points are these:
● Dividing Indiana into wards for geographically different council representation is telling residents, “you people over here are different from the others over there.” Is that to say councilors should go to borough meetings and fight with each other over whether east side issues are more important than west side issues?
There’s never been evidence of that.
Indiana doesn’t have a farm half vs. an industrial half, or a rich half vs. a poor half. Instead, for example, council members have demonstrated unity in the fight to manage flooding in both the Marsh Run and Whites Run channels. That’s made possible by disregarding the ward boundaries.
The clearest difference between people in Indiana has always been the town vs. gown mindsets, and they are not separated by geography. Folks of a progressive or pro-university persuasion are found near the old St. Bernard Cemetery as readily as those of the traditional “stay-off-my-lawn” mentality can be found near Oakland Avenue.
Council is now considering a two-ward system that would draw the line through the university area, so the ad hoc committee members obviously don’t regard town-gown as a geographic issue. Other than putting equal numbers of residents on either side of the line, only “being comfortable with it” has been offered as a reason for why the borough should be divided by this line or any other.
● Dictating equal numbers of brainy go-getters to work on council from each ward has been unfair and limiting. When only two eager candidates step forward in a ward, the third seat has been filled by the appointment of a less-motivated resident. And across town, when four energetic and well-qualified souls have sought to represent an opposite ward, one has had to stay home.
● Also, a 12-member council subtly smacks of too much power and borders on grandiose. Setting the size at seven would give Indiana (just like Homer City, Clymer, et al) a self-determining board with fewer changes for evenly divided votes that now have to go to a 13th person, the mayor, for a decision.
Indiana is indeed blessed in that it finds 12 willing public servants for this job, but it doesn’t need to be a wasted or unappreciated surplus. A compact, seven-member council should welcome five (or more) volunteers to bring their expertise and energy to sit on committees and make educated recommendations on complicated business.
The fair, smart and, we believe, obvious solution is for Indiana Borough to discard imaginary geographic representation divisions, write an ordinance to prescribe at-large election of the council and allow residents to choose the seven brightest and hardest-working residents that the whole town can muster.
This should be the last time borough residents would need to make so darn many phone calls to tell council their wishes.
It should be understood that the system of wards and voting districts should remain in place solely for having convenient neighborhood polling places. Keeping them the same would be least disruptive. Changing the number or locations should only be a concern of the Indiana County election bureau. But every voter should get the same ballots with the same candidates.
Indiana is one town where its similarities far outnumber its differences. Having residents vote for different people is meaningless and should be discontinued.