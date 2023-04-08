As many of us celebrate Easter this weekend, let us reflect upon the promise the resurrection of Jesus Christ tells us on Christianity’s holiest day.
For Christians, the Easter story is no story at all. It’s a reality of transcendent and eternal proportions. That God came to live on Earth as man is difficult enough for non-believers to handle, but the fact that God’s son, Jesus Christ, was crucified, died, buried and rose again on the third day is preposterous to most non-believers.
Those who do not believe see these events as fables, stories or frauds. Those who do believe recognize these events as not only related to our time in this world but provide each of us a path to the next one.
Believers know that it is not simply about the death of a man, but the death of mankind to sin. Christ’s resurrection on the third day — Easter Sunday — provided the means for mankind to be freed from sin so that eternal life can be enjoyed in the presence of the Almighty.
What exactly the promise of Easter is depends on who you ask or what form of Christianity they practice. Some may say it is life triumphing over death. Others may say it is overcoming loss, a rebirth, or knowing that we all will transcend death one day.
With all those different meanings, faith and hope resonate among all of them — the hope that because of Jesus’ sacrifice, we too will be resurrected in Christ’s name. We will be resurrected through all of life’s trials including sickness, loneliness, abuse, divorce, loss of a loved one and so forth.
The world now looks extremely different from the way it looked when Christ walked the earth more than 2,000 years ago. Unfortunately, the part of the world He walked is still fraught with conflict as politics, society and violence are done in the name of controlling the area.
It’s no different everywhere else. As Christians around the world look to celebrate Easter, this year’s holiday brings great challenges for many. For three years the world has persevered through the coronavirus pandemic; the already under-resourced mental health system is stretched even more; rising inflation is impacting the pocketbooks of families, especially lower-income folks; and the world continues to watch as Russia and Ukraine fight one another, with millions having been forced to flee their homes in the year since it all began.
Mass shootings still persist, averaging more than one per day in the United States so far in 2023.
In our neck of the woods, the forthcoming closure of the Homer City Generation LP plant, Pennsylvania’s largest facility that uses coal to generate power, has many people looking at a dim future without employment amid ever-rising prices on practically everything.
It’s all the more reason we need Easter. It couldn’t be coming at a better time, too. We need the hope that Easter brings, the hope of “a peace that surpasses human understanding,” known in the biblical Hebrew language as shalom.
Our world needs shalom.
The Bible teaches that our world did not begin with war, sickness and death. It began in goodness, life, peace, harmony and rest. God and creation were joined together in perfect harmony. Creation was in shalom.
Shalom really encompasses three English words in one: wholeness, peace, and rest. In the Bible’s first book of Genesis, when God finished His work on the sixth day, He said that creation was good, meaning that it was complete or whole. Nothing needed to be added or subtracted from what He made.
And in that completeness, there was harmony and peace. To use other biblical phrases, the lion was able to lie down with the lamb, and God’s first people were naked and had no shame.
That is why God then rested on the seventh day — there was a good, whole, completeness in what He had done. And where there is peace, there is rest. All of these together are shalom. In the beginning there was shalom.
On Easter, we celebrate Jesus’ spiritual way of being, a way that 2,000 years ago the establishment could not destroy. The heart of Easter is not religion but love, spirituality and what it means to be human.
Easter embodies the hope of Jesus’ saving action through all of life’s struggles — and you don’t have to be a Christian to join in the joy and celebration of that.
Be an instrument of shalom.