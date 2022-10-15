Indiana Regional Medical Center’s passive announcement of the planned construction of a behavioral health center on its White Township campus is welcome news in many ways for this community.
The plan is for an inpatient center for assessment and treatment of behavioral disorders, a discipline that, by most definitions, includes mental health treatment but also how behaviors impact someone’s health — physical and mental.
The center would have beds for as many as 44 patients and would house each for up to 30 days of care. The timing could not be better. Well, maybe it could have — those in the business of behavioral health assessment and treatment have long been counseling and intervening within their means, but they need more.
This is something that was needed for quite some time and probably should have been installed years ago when people started openly talking about mental health. However, many people suffer silently because of the stigma attached to “mental health” and “mental illness,” so the “behavior health” name may be more palatable.
The Open Door of Indiana, primarily a drug, alcohol and crisis center, responds 24/7 every day of the year to calls to its crisis phone line and sends its clinicians on the road when necessary. The agency’s recent caseload numbers show a nearly even divide of the 500 people seen each month: roughly 250 seeking mental health crisis assistance and another 250 asking for drug and alcohol (largely categorized as behavioral health issues) intervention — a caseload that stokes the need for IRMC’s behavioral health center.
Open Door collaborates with IRMC’s emergency department for those consumers in need of the most critical intervention and care. At the end of the day, Executive Director Megan Miller told the Gazette, many of the patients not best served by a phone conversation or visit with a counselor are sent to Clarion, Pittsburgh or other regional inpatient facilities for treatment because of the local shortfall.
Indiana Regional Medical Center has a dedicated geriatric psychiatric unit, but no beds allocated for county residents less than 55 years of age. For younger behavioral health patients, the disruption extends to their families and friends who upend their own lives for distant travel to the out-of-town facilities.
“We’re super happy they’re building this,” Miller said. “Most people agree this is a need. It would be nice to keep our people local. We work closely with IRMC; they’re very data driven and they’ve rightly determined there is a need. We can keep our community members in our community, because its disruptive for those families to have to travel to support their loved ones.”
The need for this asset in the overall medical system infrastructure has been longstanding — and the need is not going to go away.
The fact that its planned here in Indiana isn’t an indictment of behavioral trends among our people compared to others. No area, no group of people, no community is immune to the factors that shape the qualities of life.
“Indiana County is consistent with Pennsylvania and national numbers of people with anxiety and serious mental illness and they have increased in the past few years,” said The Open Door’s Miller. The spike in demand on the medical system since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has been for far more than infected patients being put on ventilators in intensive care units. The Open Door and similar agencies’ caseloads of people suffering mentally and behaviorally in response to stress induced by the pandemic increased and has not abated.
Fear of contracting COVID-19 is part of it. “The social events of the past couple of years have increased people’s stress levels. Isolation is not good for people,” Miller said. “Even introverts need contacts and need relationships. It has put a strain on everyone.”
The IRMC project deserves fair support because its service can hit home for every county resident.
One of the elephants in the room is that of “what will people think of this?” The concept of “behavioral health” doesn’t carry quite the stigma that “mental health” or “mental illness” have endured through history. “What will the neighbors think?” is still out there.
In a day and age when fast food and couch potato lifestyles (translated: behavioral issues) are more socially accepted or tolerated, the community reception for IRMC’s proposed behavioral health center should be warm and encouraging.
The fact is, mental health is a real problem, has been a real problem and will continue to be a real problem. This center is definitely a great thing and a positive step for health care in the Indiana region.