Welcome to the finish line. You made it!
This year’s high school graduates have completed one of life’s ultimate marathons. For 13 years, from the first day of kindergarten to the final day of their senior year, students’ craniums have been pelted with many bits of facts and information.
They’ve taken countless quizzes and tests, sat through hours of high-pressure exams and endured peer pressure, bullying and sexual issues. Many students have experienced food insecurity and reeled from the effects of a difficult home life, and they’ve tried to balance earning good grades and maintaining a social life.
These students have endured a cornucopia of fire drills and active-shooter education.
Let’s not forget about the global pandemic that consumed a good chunk of their high school lives before things returned to “normal” for their senior year.
School is a test of one’s endurance and high school graduation is the prize for breaking the tape.
The Class of 2023 has grit. They’ve overcome and excelled in the face of upheaval brought on by a public health crisis like nothing we had experienced before. During the course of the last three school years, these students have learned lessons not likely to be included on any state exam or end-of-the-year test. It was only this year that school began to resemble anything close to “normal.”
Between their freshmen and junior years, this year’s graduates were forced to shift from a traditional classroom setting to remote learning and back to classrooms, or a hybrid model of some-remote and some in-person classes.
They learned how to use new technology and its workarounds for when that technology failed. Then, there were the shifting rules and conditions that dictated learning plans and in-classroom protocols.
They’ve learned to persevere and adapt, as evidenced by their ability to get back to business as usual this year. They’ve learned personal responsibility, resourcefulness and social interaction — all of this while their parents may have struggled to provide food and shelter for the family either through job loss or loss of life because of the virus.
These lessons have been about human nature and how people react to a crisis. At times, these lessons were far more difficult than anything in an AP or college-level course.
If, as the adage states, adversity only makes people stronger, then the graduates in the Class of 2023 must have incredible reserves of strength. Those who received diplomas this year will have certainly earned them.
So whether they continue their education, or enter the military or workforce, the Class of has dreams of making a difference in the world. After all they’ve been through, we won’t bet against them.
This class, like the three before them and the ones to follow, spent a significant chunk of their formative years isolated from friends and in fractured learning environments.
More than 2 in 5 teens reported persistently feeling sad or hopeless, according to a survey of high school students conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many who were already struggling with trauma or mental health problems before the pandemic were deeply affected by the prolonged isolation.
Teen mental health already was deteriorating before the pandemic. The isolation, grief and anxiety created by school closures, deaths and loss of family income have led to even steeper declines in children’s mental health, experts say.
Now that the pandemic has dramatically declined, its after-effects still linger.
Still, this year’s crop of graduates has shown its resiliency. Our hope is that if any of the new grads are feeling uneasy about something, don’t hold it in; talk to someone about it. Life will always be filled with challenges. Take breaks to recharge. Make time for yourself. You do you.
But in the meantime, it’s time to celebrate the triumphs of our high school graduates. The Class of 2023 is a shining example of how to overcome and finish strong.
Congratulations to the Class of 2023 on a job well done. We share your hopes and dreams as you blaze a trail into your future.
