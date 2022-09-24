Indiana County cleared a big hurdle with the approval this week of the site plan for a proposed trail bridge over U.S. Route 22 east of Blairsville in Burrell Township.
This step was a concession for the Burrell Township Board of Supervisors, who have stood opposed to the project since county leaders first requested a letter of support in 2012. The supervisors were legally required to issue a building permit because the site plan fully complies with the local land development ordinance. It closes a chapter, but not the book, on this plan.
The estimated $3 million span was designed and promoted for the exclusive use of hikers and bikers using the area rail-trails. It has been said by Indiana County officials to be a necessary tool in the area’s tourism promotion and economic revitalization program.
The Indiana Gazette applauds the concept and all the work done so far to attract visitors and their dollars — even though in this case, the cart clearly has been put far ahead of the horse.
One of the township supervisors’ most sustained arguments against the pedestrian bridge plan as a “trail connector” is the fact that north of the highway, Hoodlebug Trail, Ghost Town Trail and West Penn Trail don’t converge at the bridge site, or anywhere for that matter. The Blairsville Riverfront Trail, meant to connect to the south end of the bridge, exists mainly on paper.
The connection situation is the next chapter in the book, so hold that thought.
The township’s David has gone up against the county’s Goliath arguing in faith that the pedestrian bridge would be a distraction to motorists, and would obscure drivers’ full vision of the busy intersection serving Resort Plaza and Corporate Campus. The township has said it would be a budget burden to the county Parks and Trails Department, and would create nightmares for emergency services and PennDOT in the event of an accident. And Burrell has said the design would require extensions of trails by way of roads not fit for walkers or bikers.
So far, Goliath has dodged the rocks.
The way we see it, the township has many sound arguments and The Gazette agrees that the bridge isn’t necessary as a means to the end results of trail connections, a robust regional hiking and biking network and attraction of tourist dollars.
The way we understand it, the county so far has relied on millions of dollars — non-local money — for its construction fund and that state and federal sources require these grants to be spent for the requested purpose.
In the next chapter of this saga, The Gazette encourages more and friendlier communication between the township and the county agencies, in the name of recreation and a splash of prosperity.
Would rightly-wordsmithed revisions to the grant contracts turn the state and federal officials’ eyes to see the desired result of their spending in Indiana County being achieved in a different way?
Could the millions already promised be spent on developing the needed extensions of the trails so they actually join? Could the money already earmarked be used for making safe biking and walking lanes along existing roads?
Could the cash intended for the overhead Route 22 crossing be invested instead at the existing underpasses (Lear Road, Route 217, as examples) to make them safe and attractive for recreational hikers and bikers, and even for routine use of local residents to get from the north side to the south side without mingling with highway traffic?
The way we see it, there’s still time to rewrite this story. And like the county, the township and the hiking and biking enthusiasts, The Gazette is eager to see a healthy, safe, prosperous and happy ending.