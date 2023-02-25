To say that our newly elected U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has had a tough 10 months is an understatement.
He suffered a stroke before the Pennsylvania primary election last May, which his family and political team downplayed … only for the public to later learn it was life-threatening.
He pared down his campaign schedule and beat a formidable Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in the November general election.
Thirty-six days after being sworn into office, Fetterman was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital after experiencing dizziness that most people feared might have been another stroke. Tests revealed, we are told, that he didn’t have a stroke.
Another week later, Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression.
Which brings us to our main point of this editorial: Mental health care is health care and should be treated as such. All people, not just our political leaders, should have access to mental health services and should feel comfortable asking for help.
According to the latest Pennsylvania Youth Survey as conducted by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, in 2021:
- 85.2 percent of those surveyed in Indiana County said, “I feel safe,” compared to a statewide 82 percent.
- 21 percent of those surveyed in Indiana County, and 23.2 percent of those surveyed statewide, said, “I have been bullied in the last 12 months.”
- “I feel sad or depressed,” 31.8 percent of Indiana County students said, compared to 40.1 percent statewide.
- “I engage in self harm,” 14.8 percent of Indiana County youths surveyed said, compared to 17.6 percent statewide.
The survey is conducted every two years and asks questions of sixth-, eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders about mental health, substance use, suicide and other topics.
According to a story we published in August 2022, Joshua Giuliano, outpatient director at Community Guidance Center, provided figures from the United Way of Indiana County indicating that 20 percent of adolescents have a diagnosable mental health condition, while only half are in treatment. Giuliano also quoted the United Way as stating suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10-24.
And as Indiana Regional Medical Center moves toward a proposed behavioral health center (which is only in its preliminary planning stages), it would go a long way toward providing mental health care for a severely underserved region.
According to an informational document The Indiana Gazette obtained late last year, “Behavioral health is the No. 1 transfer from most Emergency Departments throughout our region. This new venture will help keep more patients, family members and loved ones closer to home as they work through various issues. It will help reduce cost, length of stay and staff burnout for numerous other hospitals because we all struggle with mental health patient placement.”
While there are many policy barriers that need to be overcome in this area, there is one particular mental health barrier we all can help address: stigma.
Depression is common, and treatable but is generally acknowledged as a personal flaw not to be discussed. Society has put up an artificial wall to needed mental health treatment.
That has been changing and must continue to change. Any political considerations aside, we hope this is the main takeaway from Fetterman’s extremely public decision to acknowledge and deal with his depression.
In fact, Fetterman’s political team — we assume with Fetterman’s personal blessing — has seemingly addressed the situation head-on with the public, revealing that the senator has experienced depression “off and on throughout his life” but that it became severe in recent weeks.
Looking to raise awareness, Fetterman has asked his supporters to donate to mental health organizations. He’s looking not to quiet the conversation about clinical depression, but increase it.
As is typical in our current political climate, partisan lines have been drawn as to Fetterman’s fitness to serve. We’ll leave politicians’ fitness to serve for others, but there have been many prominent politicians who have stepped away from their roles to address health issues such as cancer (current U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and the late Sen. John McCain, of Arizona, quickly come to mind).
For Republicans, the depression issue combined with the stroke is further proof that Fetterman should not have run for office to begin with; for Democrats, Fetterman is their larger-than-life hero.
We think it makes him look like a person, dealing with a very common health challenge. Fetterman may be one of only 100 U.S. senators, but he is one of millions of Americans dealing with major depression.
The situation, overall, does raise an important question: Should politicians be required to release their medical information to the public?
It is nearly impossible to legislate medical honesty. Fetterman was reluctant to do it after suffering a stroke, and other politicians have put up a wall shielding their records.
Again, it’s an argument for another day, but voters should demand full medical disclosure from candidates for major office — especially after a serious event like a stroke or heart attack. The health of the nation requires the full truth, even when the details are not what the doctor ordered.
We wish Fetterman the best and hope his extremely public move to get help with a common health issue will further erode the stigma around mental health. It should also put more pressure on his fellow policymakers to make sure access to mental health treatment is on par with other health care services.