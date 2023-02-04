February might be the shortest month on the calendar, but it’s long on significance since its designation as Black History Month.
We observe Black History Month to learn about the vital contributions of African Americans in building this nation and our community.
It’s also a time to gather a deeper understanding of the struggle of Black Americans to overcome discrimination and prejudice, and to gain what is rightfully theirs — equal treatment under the law, equal civil rights and equal opportunities.
The guarantees stated in the U.S. Constitution apply to all citizens.
It’s also a time to examine a part of the American story that has often been under-emphasized in classrooms and the country’s consciousness.
Black History Month is critical to telling the stories that have been underrepresented in the history lessons of America. This month serves as a reminder that Black history is American history and helps ensure the American history we all learn is more complete.
There are many untold stories about African Americans who have been heroes and pioneers of innovation. The backdrop for each of these stories that amplifies their significance is the history of Black enslavement and discrimination that these individuals and communities had to overcome.
Black History Month began in 1915 as “Negro History Week,” which was the idea of American historian Carter G. Woodson and several other well-known African Americans.
According to History.com: “That September, the Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson and the prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by black Americans and other peoples of African descent. Known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), the group sponsored a national ‘Negro History Week’ in 1926, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. The event inspired schools and communities nationwide to organize local celebrations, establish history clubs and host performances and lectures.”
The celebratory month has continued ever since. From Feb. 1-Feb 28 (through Feb. 29 during leap years), as the spotlight is on the contributions of Black Americans, from science to civil rights to athletics to culture — and more.
Locally, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Multicultural Studies is offering a month-long slew of free events celebrating Black History Month.
The schedule began Tuesday with a Lunch and Learn series event where Dr. Marveta Ryan-Sams, associate professor of Spanish and coordinator of PanAfrican Studies, presented “Amazing Black Women Leaders Whose Stories You Might Not Know,” including information spanning centuries and continents, highlighting several women of African descent whose monumental accomplishments deserve recognition.
It will end Feb. 27 with “Black Mental Health Matters” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Elkin Great Room. This workshop addresses information about a growing body of research that shows that racism has had a profound and negative impact on Black communities resulting in racial trauma and poor health outcomes.
Every year, we pause to rightfully remember Frederick Douglass, Mary McCloud Bethune, Harriet Tubman, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and their contemporaries for their hard work and sacrifices to make the world a better place — not just for African Americans, but for everyone.
Most are familiar with those names, but did you know U.S. Army Col. Margaret E. Bailey? A celebrated World War II veteran, Bailey became the first full Black colonel in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, where she served for more than a quarter of century.
What about Garrett Morgan, who invented the first three-light traffic signal?
Did you know Alice Ball created the first successful treatment for leprosy; Dr. Jane Cooke Wright helped make chemotherapy a viable treatment for cancer; and Dr. Charles R. Drew invented the technique to store or “bank” blood plasma?
How about Althea Gibson, a tall, young Black woman, who shook up the staid world of tennis with her powerful serve and brilliant play long before Venus and Serena Williams?
Did you know that Jane Bolin was the first Black woman to graduate from Yale Law School, join the New York City Bar Association and was nation’s first Black female judge?
And while Thomas Dewey received credit for bringing down notorious New York mob boss Charles “Lucky” Luciano, it was Eunice Hunton Carter, an assistant prosecutor on Dewey’s team, who laid the foundation for the case.
Those are only a few of an untold number of contributions from, and accomplishments by, African Americans.
This year, we challenge you to go beyond honoring recognizable people like King and Tubman and learn about African American unsung heroes who are leaving their historical marks on communities like ours every day.
Not just in February, but every day of the year.