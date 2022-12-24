Christmas is not just about the birth of hope, but also the expectation of hope. To keep this in our hearts not only in December but all year round is the true reason for the season.
The last several years have been rife with political tensions, social upheaval and tragic viruses. In many ways, it has all culminated into something like a terrible smog that has hovered above and snuffed out the light.
The holiday season may never again be the same for some. This is why we lean on our traditions and rituals to keep us grounded and connected. What is most crucial, though, is that we lean on one another.
How do we do that? Well, to start, we meet one another where we are. We understand that while some of us feel we have finally emerged from that looming, heavy smog, others feel as if they have just entered it.
Those of us who are more or less OK and seeing the bright, twinkling lights of hope this season would do well not to forget about our friends and family who need us to be willing to brave the smog once more and be with them there; maybe bring them a cookie or two, a glass of eggnog, or just sit beside them and offer the gift of company.
This time of the year can be overwhelming in general. Commercials, movies and songs tell us over and over again to be full of Christmas cheer. Too often Christmas is treated as a magical Band-Aid the whole month long, but when it’s all said and done, many people are left struggling, usually in silence.
How can someone be full of cheer when the past year (or years) have been full of loss and tragedy? Perhaps an answer is to stop forcing what cannot be felt. Perhaps we should remember that hope arrives in the most unlikely of places, and that hope is all we have.
This calls to mind the great religious tradition of a certain Jewish baby boy born quietly among his people (in a barn, no less) during a time of mass tyranny and fear. Nobody thought the baby in the barn was special, except for the parents, a handful of wise men and some dingy shepherds. Here is a group of ordinary people taking part in the extraordinary simply by showing up as they are, with the willingness to have a little hope that just maybe the sleeping baby would change the world.
All that to say, it is important to remember your friends and family still caught in the smog this year. Keep remembering them even after Christmas. Seek these people out and remind them they are a part of the messy, beautiful human chain linking all of us together, dingy shepherds included. Tell them about the expectation of hope that is available to one and all. Carry the light of Christmas with you all year round, and do not hide it from those who most desperately need it.
And to anyone still caught in the smog — keep your eyes peeled for surprising glimmers of light. Perhaps it may come in the form of something like a phone call from an old, dear dear friend, or maybe a Christmas star shining in the dark night sky.