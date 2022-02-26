Indiana Borough Council is actively discussing the idea of decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, following in the footsteps of other Pennsylvania municipalities such as State College, Pittsburgh and Erie.
It’s a move that’s long overdue — and one that could benefit the community as a whole if resources are smartly reallocated to more important problems.
Two years ago in April, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his Statewide Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour to Indiana County. An informal show of hands by those in attendance at the KCAC was reported as 70 percent in favor of legalizing adult-use, recreational marijuana statewide.
A local decriminalization ordinance would be a step in the right direction as the commonwealth awaits legislators to catch up with the surrounding states of New Jersey, New York and Virginia, where it’s legal, or Ohio, where it’s decriminalized statewide.
Eighteen states and the District of Columbia allow recreational use for adults and in 44 states and D.C., medical marijuana is also legal. In 31 states, it’s decriminalized for possession of small amounts.
Indiana Borough Council has the power to enact an ordinance to reduce the charges and penalties for possessing what is considered to be a small amount of marijuana for personal use — no more than an ounce.
Offenders falling under certain parameters would simply pay a fine for a citation — no more serious than a traffic ticket — potentially saving time, resources and effort for law enforcement, simplifying the case in the court system and sparing the offender from a potentially costly legal defense and criminal record.
The Indiana Borough Police Department does an excellent job maintaining Chief Justin W. Schawl’s mission of focusing on “peace, safety and comfort,” and we believe decriminalizing could enhance those efforts.
The focus should be on assisting citizens with other public safety matters and connecting residents with mental health services, not enforcing tired, old laws that no longer represent the majority.
Indiana should ease enforcement against otherwise law-abiding citizens who partake in smoking for the same social reasons those who enjoy legal adult beverages. More energy could be put toward the recovery of others who sometimes turn to criminal means to sustain their addiction to more powerful drugs and the conviction of those who peddle them.
Let’s look at the available statistics.
Officers with the Indiana Borough Police Department responded to 94 incidents classified as drug investigations in 2021, 87 in 2020 and 98 in 2019, according to Chief Schawl’s 2021 Year in Review provided to The Indiana Gazette. Of those cases, 34 in 2019 were for small amounts of marijuana, as well as 23 in 2020 and 21 in 2021.
And at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the most recent Clery Report shows the following number of drug abuse violations, listed for years 2018, 2019 and 2020, as follows: 126, 74 and 45 incidents on on-campus property; 118, 61 and 42 at on-campus student housing facilities; and 11, 5 and 8 on public property. A more specific breakdown of how many of those drug abuse violations were for small amounts of marijuana was not available.
Decriminalization isn’t a “Get Out of Jail Free” card. It doesn’t cover the impaired driver or take away drug free school zones. It wouldn’t make it OK to go to work stoned and operate heavy machinery or participate in similar activities that would put oneself or others at risk of injuries.
Decriminalization does not endorse full legalization; that’s a matter for our state lawmakers to decide.
Rather, it’s a common sense approach that could allow law enforcement officers the flexibility to let those in possession suffer less for something that’s legal just across the state line — and legal for medicinal purposes in our own state.
Those who are most susceptible to the downward spiral of consequences from a marijuana possession charge include the disenfranchised, college students, traumatized individuals and many other good people who don’t deserve to be branded as criminals. A pot offense, now a misdemeanor like simple assault and theft, blackens the police record that potential employers and other decisionmakers would see for many years. That’s not fair.
Recreational marijuana use is not limited to those individuals.
A Gallup poll shows 13 percent of households with income below $30,000 use marijuana compared to 9 percent of households with incomes above $75,000. The latter group just doesn’t get caught as much.
It’s time to enact an approach that provides a more realistic outcome for all.
Decriminalization won’t be the downfall of Indiana Borough. Instead it’s a chance to send the statement that Indiana is committed to a forward-thinking approach and progressive future.
Let’s put the money, time and effort where it’s really needed to improve Indiana Borough for its citizens.
It’s high time to balance the scales of justice for everyone.
