It goes without saying that being LGBTQ+ in America today is a difficult and defining experience. It seems almost daily that more anti-trans legislation and rhetoric from opposing viewpoints have recently become much more distracting in everyday life.
That’s why today’s Pride Festival, a first for Indiana Borough, is a big event. Set to begin at noon at IRMC Park in downtown Indiana, some local folks earlier this week called on the borough council to rescind the permission it gave to festival organizers to proceed with the event. In particular, these people also want to prevent the drag show that is a part of it.
Some of the comments during the most recent council meeting included:
- “This event is not appropriate for all ages. It is not too late to do the right thing and ban this.”
- “You would not allow a White supremacy event or a nudist colony.”
- “I do not believe we can love evil, nor promote it.”
- “We are getting a bad reputation.”
More on those comments later in this editorial.
Drag has become increasingly visible in recent years through mainstream shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and popular public events such as drag brunches, drag bingo and drag queen story hours, in which drag performers read children’s books to young audiences, often at libraries.
Certain books are being banned in schools, and their source material signifies the forced quieting of many marginalized voices.
Outside of the impact recent legislative measures will have on drag performers, many fear that trans people could also be wrongly criminalized for expressing their gender in public. And all of these bills are being introduced amid a wider campaign in many states to roll back the rights of queer and trans people.
According to Charles Blow, a columnist for The New York Times, citing the Human Rights Campaign, “in 2023 there have been more than 525 such bills introduced in 41 states, with more than 75 bills signed into law as of June 5. In Florida — the state that became known for its ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law — just last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that banned gender transition care for minors and prohibited public school employees from asking children their preferred pronouns.”
And as Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, recently said, the number of signed bills is likely to move higher: “There’s 12 more that are sitting on governors’ desks, so you could be at nearly 100 new restrictions on the LGBTQ+ community by the end of this cycle.”
The way we see it, many conservative politicians and “regular folks” push anti-LGBTQ+ laws by using the façade that it is meant to protect children when, in fact, these laws operate in perpetuation of the twin evils of homophobia and heterosexism, as well as in reinforcement of abusive gender-identity policing.
When it comes to discrimination, whether it’s racism or anti-LGBTQ+ policies, a college English professor once told us, “At its core, all forms of discrimination boil down to sex or, more to the point, the fear of it. It’s about keeping Group A from mingling with Group B, Group C, Group D and so forth. Any other reasoning or argumentation is just a red herring.”
For many, the stereotypical image of a drag queen is one of a gay man dressed in exaggerated feminine getup, oversized wigs and heavy makeup. But drag’s image — and history — is far more complex. It’s cisgender and trans men, trans and cis women and nonbinary people. Its performers are gay and straight. It’s masculine and feminine; it’s neither or both.
One question to which we’d like to know the answer is, “What’s the big deal? How does a drag show or a Pride event affect your life?”
Before this weekend’s Pride Festival, most of our exposure to drag has, most likely, been through television and film. That may explain why a vocal minority is raising so much hell about the festival — and the drag show, in particular — being in Indiana.
Why have drag performances suddenly become taboo when all of us have enjoyed witnessing such displays in the past? Why is it now a bad thing?
The truth is, the folks who are protesting the most, are making a mountain out of a mole hill.
It brings to mind many beloved movies and TV shows and sitcoms. There are many examples too numerous to list in this space, but you’ll get the idea. The following are some of the well-known ones.
Think of Robin Williams, the late, great comedian and equally great serious actor who took a turn dressed as an elderly English woman in 1993’s “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a film about a straight, divorced family man trying to maintain gainful employment as a local TV children’s show host so he can be see his three children.
There are enough laughs in “Mrs. Doubtfire” to put even the coldest audiences in stitches.
Think of Dustin Hoffman, who played Dorothy Michaels in the 1982 romantic comedy, “Tootsie,” in which Hoffman plays a neurotic actor driven to transform himself into a soap opera queen.
Think of Tom Hanks, the great Hollywood actor of our day known for his comedic and serious turns in TV and film. Hanks earned his start in the early 1980s in “Bosom Buddies,” a sitcom about two single straight men (Hanks and co-star Peter Scolari) who disguise themselves as women so that they may live in an apartment they can afford — a housing complex mostly occupied by women.
While the sitcom only lasted for 37 episodes (1980 to 1982), it launched Hanks’ career to atmospheric heights as an A-list performer.
And we’ll go back even further: MASH, a war comedy drama television series that aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983. It followed a team of doctors and support staff stationed at the “4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital” in Uijeongbu, South Korea, during the Korean War (1950–53).
By the fourth season, the show prominently featured cross-dressing orderly Corporal Maxwell Klinger, played brilliantly by comedian/actor Jamie Farr. Klinger’s role entailed wearing dresses to convince military leadership that he was “crazy” and deserved a Section 8 discharge to escape the horrors of war. The character provided comic relief in the middle of a not-so-humorous war environment.
Funny stuff, right? We’re sure you thought so back then … and still do. Drag has always been used to get a laugh out of an audience.
Somehow, we’ve reverted to becoming crusty, humorless Puritans. Will our society go to the extreme and “cancel” these, too? Cancel culture isn’t solely a liberal movement.
The art of drag has popped up throughout history. After all, in the early Renaissance days, it was men who played both the male and female roles. Drag has been featured in every culture and continent (We’re sure someone did drag in Antarctica at least once), yet today, we see the art form under attack with new laws from self-righteous folks trying to restrict drag in public places.
Male politicians in the 18th century (including many, but not all, of our Founding Fathers) wore wigs, mostly for vain reasons such as hiding their balding heads (a natural male occurrence but also a side-effect of syphilis in those days). Wig-wearing was also a fashion trend among 16th and 17th century professionals of the day and was a sign of wealth and prestige.
The fact is, there aren’t many rooms in which to stay this weekend around Indiana. Hotels/motels are filled to capacity, mostly for the Pride Festival, as well as for other smaller, private events. We’re confident there won’t be too many business owners who plan to shun the patronage provided by the anticipated foot traffic from festivalgoers.
Drag is, more often than not, one person who identifies as one gender portraying the opposite gender. However, drag is much more than that. Drag is an expression, its art, and it is an identity. Drag isn’t just false eyelashes and wigs. It can also be someone becoming who they are in a nontraditional sense.
The point is, drag (or cross-dressing or whatever other terms exist) is and always has been embedded in our culture. Again, we ask: What’s the problem with it now?
If you claim to be a defender of the First Amendment (and the Constitution, in general), then stop trying to take that right away from others. It’s certainly your right to express your opinion, good or bad, about it; denying other people their right to also express themselves is not.
If you don’t like or approve of it, don’t go to the festival. It’s really that simple.
