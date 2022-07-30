It’s no secret that the cost of attaining a higher education is on a continual rise. Every year, colleges and universities announce plans to hike tuition prior to the start of the academic year.
This may be why Pennsylvania’s House Republicans called on the state-related universities — Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln and Temple universities — to freeze its tuition. The lawmakers’ reasoning: Each receives federal funds and do not need to increase tuition.
The four universities responded, saying they plan to go forward with tuition hikes because they did not receive a requested funding increase in this year’s state budget. Instead, each will split about $597 million from the commonwealth, along with $30 million in federal funds.
Penn State, Pitt, Lincoln and Temple are considered “state-related” universities, meaning they are not owned by the state (partially private) but receive government subsidies. Each school claims state funding has been flat for a fourth consecutive year and need additional dollars. Without it, each cited the need to increase tuition.
It’s a stark contrast to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PaSSHE), which received $667.5 million ($552.5 million from the state and a one-time $125 million in stimulus funds.
During a vote earlier this year, PaSSHE agreed to freeze tuition as its 10-member state-owned schools for a fourth consecutive year as long as the Legislature came through with its funding request. Legislators rewarded PaSSHE’s tuition freeze with a 15 percent funding bump over the prior year, or about $75 million more.
Of course, Indiana University of Pennsylvania is among the 14 PaSSHE schools receiving funding, which we reported a little more than a week ago to be $72.2 million.
By comparison, Penn State will get $242.1 million, which accounts for 31.8 percent of its $7.7 billion operating budget. Temple will receive $158.2 million, which is 5.1 percent of its total $1.23 billion operating budget. Both operating budgets are based on 2021-22 reports.
IUP’s operating budget for the upcoming year will be available in September.
It’s like comparing apples or oranges, to be sure. All schools in Pennsylvania and the nation went through pandemic-related cutbacks and are still enduring the slow-trickle return to pre-pandemic levels. Many cut programs and laid off employees to manage the financial implications of the pandemic, and many of those cost-cutting measures are still in place today.
Now, schools are facing staffing shortages, supply chain issues and demand for higher wages as employees’ living expenses increase.
And all schools can lay claim to declining enrollment, which, according to a May 2022 report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, decreased by 4.1 percent — equal to about 685,000 students — in spring 2022 compared to spring 2021.
They are all in the same rough waters … only some have slightly bigger boats than others.
By agreeing to freeze tuition, PaSSHE was seemingly rewarded with a larger-than-requested budget. Could the rejection of the tuition freeze by the big four state-related schools be the proverbial “poke in the eye” toward the legislators?
Those schools say they will raise tuition, which ranges from as much as 5 percent at Penn State (6 percent for non-resident students); 3.9 percent at Temple; 3.5 percent at Pittsburgh; to 1 percent at Lincoln for incoming freshmen only.
For the sake of comparison, IUP hasn’t raised tuition and other fees for four years running.
Officials at the state-related schools also said they will earmark their funds for things such as student financial aid to outreach services and other programs.
The GOP legislators’ request of the state-related schools to freeze tuition wasn’t out of line. Those schools are still receiving a considerable sum. If they need more funds to stay in operation, we suggest doing what everyone else has had to do — cut back some more.
Maybe the state-related schools should go back to the drawing board and reconsider their decision.