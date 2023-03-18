Preparations will move into high gear this week as Indiana University, Indiana Borough, and a long roster of emergency and human services gather to plan for the yearly student-organized IUPatty’s celebration.
This is the 11th year that the slogan has been attached to the grassroots festivities. Its draw and impact seems to have waned in recent years.
Meanwhile, an alternative IUP-organized celebration has grown and remained a constant over the years, the university says.
IUPatty’s gatherings are promoted for Friday through Sunday, according to social media reports.
A YEAR AGO, The Indiana Gazette suggested that IUP should give its well-organized event schedule a name. The one that’s right there for the taking, and a marketing bonanza if played properly. Call it all the IUPatty’s Weekend.
The Gazette suggests the same thing this year, too.
IUPatty’s was marked in its early years by boisterousness, excessiveness and no shortage of lawlessness. When it exploded onto the community on a scale no one anticipated, the law enforcement response could focus on little more than making sure everyone survived.
In ensuing years, the team planning process between IUP and the community (the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, called “I-ACT”) centered on controlling the expected crowds of revelers off campus, and the scheduling of alt-events of a more civil tone by the university.
How have these two facets of the annual celebration evolved?
With the combined effects of a shrinking enrollment, the coronavirus pandemic and the burned out “shock factor,” IUPatty’s appears to have become a less stressful event for participants and observers alike.
But the university’s nameless counter-celebration has continued to thrive. Yearly, university publicist Michelle Fryling said, “we have programming for students that is enriching and fun. We have social-norming activities; we have done a great deal of programming.” In addition to concerts, games and multiple other forms of entertainment, it extends to community-service efforts of students who gather to clean up litter on the morning after.
All these examples do prove true that most students demonstrate the values that the university tries to promote: “Certainly we don’t want bad behavior off campus or on campus, and we hold all our students accountable both off campus and on campus,” Fryling said. A look at morning-after police reports, especially in the 2010s, made clear that a minority of students had run-ins with law enforcement. And of all the people written up by police, a substantial number were visitors to town and the campus.
Because they’re university-organized, they are the easy-to-predict elements of the weekend. Meanwhile the events called IUPatty’s — the house parties, yard parties, street walking and bar crawls — have only one reliable predictability factor. That’s the immediate weather forecast.
IUP TAKES PRIDE in “working with the community” through I-ACT to prepare for the event, both to control (police, ambulance) off-campus activities and to promote (tourist bureau, chamber of commerce) the alternative events.
But annually the community (residents, homeowners) vents in phone calls, letters and especially social media posts about the infractions inflicted by revelers on their streets, lawns and senses.
This is the IUPatty’s that the university shuns and declares “unsanctioned.”
A decade later, we don’t know why.
Is disassociation a reaction by Sutton Hall to having missed the boat on organizing, executing and naming the IUPatty’s event? It sure looks that way.
AS IN 2022, the Gazette believes IUPatty’s should be the university’s organized and executed (read that “sanctioned”) spring semester version of the autumn Homecoming celebration.
The reasons for not twinning IUPatty’s and Homecoming are hard to find or sustain.
• An aversion to alcohol being an element of IUPatty’s. (Homecoming’s Crimson Huddle is a football stadium area tailgate party with alcohol, in a controlled environment, enjoyed by alumni and visitors who are of age. Sanctioning IUPatty’s would relegate alcohol to controlled environments.)
• There’s also drinking outside controlled environments during IUPatty’s. (Read the post-Homecoming police reports. Read the local police reports year-round, for that matter.)
• There’s underage drinking during IUPatty’s. (See above.)
• They need extra cops for IUPatty’s. (State police troopers on horseback have patrolled Philadelphia Street the night before the Homecoming parade, too.)
• The worst of all crimes happened during IUPatty’s (in 2017). (It happened on campus on Homecoming weekend 2005, too.)
Like Homecoming, IUPatty’s attracts visitors to Indiana. Like Homecoming, the downtown taverns and restaurants capitalize economically.
Like Homecoming, IUPatty’s weekend has produced a spectrum of additional activities. More actively marketing the events to campus visitors and the community would make them seem less like a reaction to a negative and more like companion events to the atmosphere of celebration.
Maybe the people of Indiana would feel more like they are enjoying their peace, safety and comfort if IUPatty’s was not treated like a threat to be feared, but instead a social event to be embraced.