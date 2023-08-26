The police raid last week on the Marion County (Kan.) Record newspaper and the home of its publisher, during which company and personal computers, cell phones and other records were authorized by a judge and seized by law enforcement, is a troublesome overreach, deeply dangerous and a clear violation of federal law that protects free speech and freedom of the press.
The raid occurred Aug. 11 in Marion, Kan., about 60 miles north of Wichita, Kan.
Making matters worse, Joan Meyer, the 98-year-old co-owner of the newspaper and mother of its publisher, Eric Meyer, collapsed and died at her home from what the Record said was stress “beyond her limits” and “hours of shock and grief.”
The raid appears to stem from a dispute between a local restaurant owner and newspaper. Earlier this month, Newell allegedly asked Eric Meyer and a reporter to leave her restaurant during a public meet-and-greet with a local congressman.
The restaurant owner, Kari Newell, claimed that the newspaper had illegally obtained damaging information about a 2008 conviction for drunken driving and was preparing to publish it, leading a local judge to issue a warrant authorizing police to seize the newspaper’s files.
The Record, a family-owned weekly serving the small town of about 1,900, didn’t publish the information about Newell’s conviction for drunken driving and has denied that it came by it illegally. It should be noted that Newell was trying to obtain a liquor license for her catering business. Kansas state law prohibits issuing liquor licenses to applicants with felony DUI convictions.
The information was passed along by a member of the town’s council who was, in turn, given the information by an unidentified source. That council member was also subjected to the police search and seizure, according to the newspaper, which said it verified the source’s claim that the information had come from a government database, but decided not to publish it out of concern that the source may have obtained the records through illicit means. The paper also notified the county sheriff and city police chief about the leak.
Then came the raid.
The irony of this situation is now the world knows about Newell’s conviction.
Police raids on news organizations are almost unheard of in the United States and are illegal under most circumstances under state and federal law.
Emily Bradbury, the executive director of the Kansas Press Association, said the newspaper’s records could have been obtained via a subpoena, a court-ordered command for specific material that is subject to legal objections, not “an unannounced search.”
The newspaper believes the raid was retaliation for an active investigation it had been conducting on the town’s chief of police, Gideon Cody, after receiving tips that he had left his previous job in Kansas City, Mo., to avoid repercussions for alleged sexual misconduct charges.
Though the paper never ran the information, details about the investigation — including the identities of those who made the allegations against Cody — were in a computer seized by police.
As with Newell, now everyone on the planet knows about the police chief’s allegations. Well done!
There are state and federal Sunshine Laws and Freedom of Information Act avenues by which the media and public can access information, but the laws, especially in Pennsylvania, are so weak that government agencies usually ignore them with no fear of consequences.
Some states have public access counselors and most, if not all, state press associations have at least one person who specializes in media and access laws. But as far as enforcement of those laws, these folks have little to no power to enforce them other than with the threat of outside litigation. Most smaller newspapers, considering the decades-long steady decline of revenue streams, can no longer afford a long, drawn-out court battle.
Newsroom searches and seizures are among the most intrusive actions law enforcement can take with respect to the free press, and the most potentially suppressive of free speech by the press and the public. No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, everyone should be concerned about government overreach and trying to silence investigative work.
What is deeply concerning in all of this is the threat levied against the newspaper’s critical role as the fourth estate — a government watchdog critical to a well-functioning democracy. If the press doesn’t keep tabs on those in positions of power — that includes elected officials, law enforcement officers and community leaders who carry high influence — then who will?
The Gazette is fortunate to have a solid and long-standing relationship with most local and county law enforcement and other government officials, but that doesn’t mean this paper turns a blind eye or fails to ask the tough questions when necessary.
Unfortunately, that’s not the case for all newspapers.
Recent years have brought a general distrust of news media that has been encouraged by elected officials with large platforms from which to speak, which should give us all a reason to be troubled. The news media represents the people, and efforts to intimidate or restrict its constitutional rights have a direct effect on citizens and democracy.
The situation in Kansas will eventually work itself out. There may be more information we do not yet know, but we would be extremely surprised if there was any wrongdoing on behalf of the newspaper.
If anything, the incident has reminded the public about the valuable role newspapers play in their communities, and that bullying behavior won’t be tolerated by those sourced with providing accurate and important information when needed.
The Gazette stands with the Marion County Record and condemns the raid, along with those who instigated it, gave the green light for it and eventually carried it out.
