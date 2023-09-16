The League of Women Voters of Indiana County has been working on a project that will benefit everyone with no regard for one’s political leanings.
It’s called VOTE411, part of a nationwide program of the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. The group aims to empower voters and defend democracy through advocacy, education and litigation at the local, state, and national levels.
The way we see it, it’s a win-win for Indiana County residents.
During the summer, the league has been working on its VOTE411 platform where voters can go to their website — www.vote411.org — and type their home address and information on their personal slate of candidates will appear.
Don’t have internet access? Visit your local library or the home of a friend/relative and ask to pull up the page.
Don’t know who your elected officials are? Visit the website and find out.
In even-numbered elections, the state league provides the information on candidates for federal and state offices. In odd-numbered elections, candidates are running for municipal offices.
For the first time, the Indiana County group is gathering information on candidates’ positions and asking pertinent questions that will be posted to VOTE411 — and league officials said they plan to do it again in two years and for each municipal election thereafter.
“We are doing this because we are concerned about low voter turnout in local elections where decisions by county commissioners, county row officers, municipal judges and school board directors directly impact our taxes, school districts, road and infrastructure,” said Joyce Rizzo, board director of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County.
Local elections are where one’s voice is the loudest. Voting in all elections is important but voting in local elections is crucial because decisions by officials we elect have a direct impact on us and our families.
County commissioners determine how county taxes and federal grants are spent. Borough councils and township supervisors set taxes and policies for their respective municipalities. School directors determine significant education policies for the youth of each school district. Magistrates, judges, district attorneys and sheriffs enforce local laws. A prothonotary maintains county records, and auditors examine and report on the operations of county, township and borough offices.
All of these positions are up for election on Nov. 7. These government officials make decisions and do jobs that shape our daily lives. While state and federal officials make important decisions, they have no say how your property taxes are spent, if your trash is picked up or if you school buildings are maintained and safe.
According to the local league, fewer people vote in odd-numbered years when municipal elections are conducted. In 2021, officials said, only 37 percent of registered voters in Indiana County cast their ballot in the primary and only 43 percent participated in the general election.
Not voting in local elections means that a small group of people make important decisions for the majority, even though the interests of the majority may differ from those people who voted.
By providing information on candidates and their stances on issues, the LWV of Indiana County is ensuring people of all political affiliations are informed before they cast their vote.
Early voting begins Monday and ends Oct. 31. Every vote makes a huge difference at the local level.
We commend the League of Women Voters of Indiana County for their commitment and hard word to make this information publicly available.
