Don’t be surprised today when you see a few “homeless” people hanging out at the Walmart parking lot south of Indiana.
They’re actually board members from The Veterans Homeless Parsonage and students from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s PTX Military Service Fraternity. They’ll be there from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for a “camp-out” to raise awareness and funds for homeless veterans and to shed light on the homeless veteran issue in Indiana, as well as statewide and nationwide.
According to Donald Baker, manager of the parsonage, located at 2164 Oakland Ave., directly across from Rustic Lodge, the two groups have conducted a camp-out for the last five years. Before the local big box store changed its store operation hours, the group would sleep outdoors — overnight —in tents, sleeping bags or cardboard boxes
And those participating in the camp-out will only eat or drink when items are brought to them as donations “just as a homeless veteran would experience,” Baker said.
The parsonage, he said, was established about seven years ago as a temporary shelter for homeless veterans seeking a place to stay while they save money, get financially stable and seek out resources to obtain their own housing. They’re allowed to stay at the parsonage for up to six months.
At the present time, the five-bedroom home is at full capacity. Baker said he receives weekly calls from numerous folks seeking a place to stay.
“There is no other facility like it for homeless veterans in Indiana County,” Baker said, “other than a homeless shelter in Black Lick that is available to all homeless people.”
The Veterans Homeless Parsonage is privately funded and receives no government dollars. All donations — monetary or otherwise — stays local and goes directly to the home. Most help, Baker added, comes from area churches and private donations.
“Donations of any kind will be very beneficial to our shelter residents,” he said.
Baker, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has experienced near-homelessness, also said the home is “critically low” on household items such as toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and Kleenex.
According to veteransdata.info, there are 977 veterans in Pennsylvania who are completely homeless; and 121,746 veterans who live in homes with one or more major problems of quality, crowding or cost. Of the latter, 16 percent have a service-connected disability. Overall, 6.5 percent of Pa. veterans lives in poverty.
Resources for homeless veterans in Pennsylvania include:
- American Legion: http://pa-legion.com/programs/other-programs/housing-for-homeless-veterans/
- National Coalition for Homeless Veterans Pennsylvania: http://www.nchv.org/index.php/help/help-pennsylvania
- HUD: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD?src=/states/pennsylvania/homeless
- VFW Homeless Outreach: http://www.vfwpahq.org/serving-others/veterans-services/homeless-vets-outreach/
- Victory House: http://www.victoryhouselv.org/
- Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs: http://www.dmva.state.pa.us/
So if you have a few extra dollars today and are out and about doing some shopping, consider donating a few bucks, or whatever items you can afford, to The Veterans Homeless Parsonage.
It will be the ultimate way to thank a veteran for his or her service.