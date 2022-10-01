Since its beginning as a hastily-collected assembly of emergency officials, local government leaders and off-campus housing landlords and through its temporary standing as an ad hoc committee of Indiana Borough Council, the coalition formed in response to unexpected riotous gatherings in March 2014 in Indiana has largely succeeded in its high-profile mission of keeping that from happening again.
The way we see it, the Indiana Area Collaborative Team has momentum and should remain a hard-working permanent fixture for preserving the peace.
Known as I-ACT, it began its semiannual appearance in the public eye this week with an hour-long session of status reports from groups working to assure a safe and orderly weekend of celebration in Indiana.
The group has quietly worked from within year-round to keep open and strengthen its channels of communication among stakeholder groups. It gains something of “Category 4” strength with the aid of media publicity around the times of the traditional on-campus and off-campus partying, the non-sanctioned springtime IUPatty’s and the sanctioned fall Homecoming weekends.
I-ACT is a somewhat autonomous and growing committee of community representatives that adopted the “collaborative team” name and was set off on its own as the Fall 2014 semester began at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. First called together by the IUP administration, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency answered local invitations to independently look at what led to the mayhem of March 2014 and recommended the path that I-ACT should take.
A review today of PEMA’s 35-page report and the nuggets of advice offered eight years ago to Indiana would show many with evidence of success.
• Overall improvement in communication among the responding organizations before, during and after an unexpected disturbance.
• Involving business people, landlords and the IUP student affairs office in the planning.
• Identification of potential risks ahead of time and assessing capabilities to respond.
• Trained public information officers with direct access to organization leaders.
• Relying on online technology for information sharing in a “virtual information sharing point” or VISP.
• Leveraging social media to collect information and push information to the public.
The communication advice is said by one of the I-ACT executive board leaders to be its most successful accomplishment. Check.
The local landlords association has been involved from the start, and more stepped up their game in 2016 after the enactment of an ordinance in White Township that penalizes landlords as well as tenants at properties where police are summoned to “nuisance gatherings.” Check.
Identification of risks somewhat dovetails with leveraging social media: the increasingly savvy monitoring by police of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and other platforms where they learn where large gatherings could develop. Check.
The member groups of I-ACT could each spin their own news and roles in HoCo and IUPatty’s planning and response, but the team named a single point of contact, the IUP media relations office, to communicate all of I-ACT’s efforts to all local and regional media. Check.
It hasn’t been suggested and it shouldn’t even be considered that its level of success means I-ACT has finished its mission. It isn’t even time for I-ACT to take its foot off the gas.
The unpredictability of people living in an increasingly politically charged environment, a globally unsettled society, makes emergency responders’ mission in I-ACT even more important.
“Indiana Borough is no less likely today to see large events today than we were in 2013,” Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Shawl said. “And Indiana is no less likely today to have something very negative or tragic happen than it was in 2013.
“But we are positioning ourselves to maintain the environment that we have. We are better equipped to handle an event because of what we have learned. We’re able to plan and prepare better.”
He’s just one of multiple law enforcement representatives on the team.
Knowing of the overall increasing frequency of incidents of violence, nationally and worldwide, keeps those peacekeepers wary of what the next large gathering in Indiana could bring.
Watching the community emerge from a reticence of people to gather in big groups during the pandemic of the past two years is a concern for I-ACT planners. Founded with a goal of protecting safety of people and property, maintaining public health is an added concern, in Schawl’s view.
It was 2014 when revelers clogged South Seventh Street, halted traffic, rocked cars, and got in shoving matches under the watch of a small number of cops who could focus on little more than breaking up fights, much less make arrests.
Video of the raucousness was shown on regional TV news and virally circulated worldwide online.
“The university and community received significant negative exposure,” as IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll expressed in an open letter to the community days after the event.
Mayhem of that level hasn’t been seen since 2014.
Still, “it was a simpler time,” Schawl said.
“So we’re always preparing not only for the environment we once knew, but also the environment we have today and the one we’re going to have tomorrow.”
I-ACT’s core of first responders are to be commended for their vigilance, their earlier planning, their focused presence at times and places of risk, and their concerted response when needed.
I-ACT’s outer layers of agencies — with specialties ranging from victim assistance, drug and alcohol intervention, counseling, and even organizing and promoting diversionary activities in hopes of diluting the crowds — have filled the voids of services needed outside pure emergency response.
The I-ACT organization has been like a vaccination for Indiana. It’s been effective in its prevention of what ailed the area eight years ago. But it’s not a once-and-done treatment. Its annual “booster” has kept the South Seventh Street affliction of mob mentality at bay, and I-ACT’s semi-annual injection into the concentration of exuberance in Indiana remains necessary.