The Indiana Area School District has a big problem on its hands — and to a larger extent, so does the Indiana community.
Twice in the last two months — about a month apart, to be exact — school officials said they discovered writing on a bathroom wall within Indiana Area Senior High School that harbored a threatening message that included racially charged words.
We reported on the first incident for our audience March 30. A second incident was reported by us April 29. In both cases, we didn’t learn much — and by extension, neither did the community.
The only new piece of information gleaned from the two incidents was the latter involved the use of K-9 units to sweep through the evacuated school building, and an increase in police presence.
To find out what really happened, one only need to visit social media — the public’s preferred choice to get inaccurate information filled with conjecture.
But where else can people turn for information when the folks in charge — school officials and law enforcement — release only the information they want the public to know? One thing is for certain: Sending K-9 units into an evacuated school — albeit after normal school hours — to investigate a threatening and racially charged bathroom scrawl, can only mean there is more to the story than what is being divulged.
Keeping parents and the community in the dark only enhances fears people already have about sending their children to school. With school violence prevalent across the U.S., it’s an unfortunate reality in 2022 and it has been for more than 20 years.
IASD Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said all the correct things during Monday’s school board meeting, using words and phrases such as “transparency” and “equip the community with the tools to have a conversation.”
Vuckovich also made mention of school officials reviewing policies and procedures to handle such incidents, and he unveiled a program the school wants to implement called “School-SPIRIT,” a one-day, student-focused program which engages students, school administrators, teachers, school resource officers, and other school and community members in identifying issues impacting their school, and developing and implementing solutions to resolve those issues.
But there was also a phrase uttered by a member of the audience, a former educator, who said, “It truly takes a village to raise a child.” If that’s the case, then it must begin with transparency.
It must begin with school officials telling the entire story, not just the parts they want the community to know. Tell us what happened and what was discovered. How can a community help raise a child when that community doesn’t know exactly what it’s dealing with?
There’s great power in this kind of openness. It can strengthen school communities, allow parents to see what’s happening in their children’s schools and classrooms, and provide students more of the support they need.
Providing this kind of easy, intuitive public access opens other doors for civic engagement and provides opportunities to improve public transparency.
Remember the phrase “Honesty is the best policy?” So is transparency.