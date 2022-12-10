Now that Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council’s decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC’s request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street “was not supported by substantial evidence,” it appears the way has been paved for the company to move forward with its planned Dunkin’ downtown doughnut shop location.
But wait … there’s more. During its last meeting Tuesday, the Indiana Borough Council was planning to talk about “steps going forward,” whatever that means. The council expressed “disappointment in the ruling,” saying “there is only a passing resemblance to the facts in the case” in what Clark issued Nov. 23.
The two parking spaces were among four, along with a streetlight, Heartland sought to have removed as part of its plan to convert a building at 518 Philadelphia St. into a Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee outlet. On March 8, council approved removal of two spaces and streetlight along Philadelphia Street but rejected the two spaces along South Fifth Street.
Those meters — and two others council would allow to be removed along Philadelphia Street — were seen as necessary by Heartland for a drive-through Dunkin’.
It’s part of Heartland’s plan for an “L”-shaped piece of ground that, easily stated, wraps around the auto service center posted for sale on the southwest corner of the intersection. Its neighbors would include the Indiana fire station, across Philadelphia Street; Brunzie’s bar, across South Fifth Street; Align Chiropractic shop on Philadelphia Street; and Lake’s 24-hour Fitness center on South Fifth Street.
It all started earlier this year when Heartland, based in the Pittsburgh suburb of Forest Hills, sought to open a store at the corner of Philadelphia and South Fifth streets. It would be a 1,650-square-foot freestanding Dunkin’ with a drive-thru for customer service.
The two parking spaces in question, Heartland officials said, must be removed to accommodate the drive-thru.
Heartland filed an appeal of the March 8 decision, while the borough contended that removal of the space would increase the amount of vehicular traffic on South Fifth Street causing the potential for more vehicular/pedestrian encounters in the area. The council also contended that the “sidewalk is utilized by pedestrians going to and from Horace Mann Elementary School as well as the Indiana Area Junior High School and Senior High School, in addition to the normal pedestrian traffic along South Fifth Street.”
It was months of more hearings, meetings … and waiting.
Clark’s ruling came one week after oral arguments were presented by Indiana Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty and Heartland’s attorney Alexis M. Wheeler, of the Pittsburgh law firm of Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky.
All the other decisions in the saga would come as quickly as the judge’s decision if others saw it the same way. There is no problem here.
If a loss of revenue is an issue, taxes generated by the business’ operation would, as we see it, well more than compensate for the loss of change deposited into the parking meters at those two spaces in question. And the owners have said as many as 25 people would be hired for the restaurant.
It stands to reason that a clean, new development would raise neighboring property values, and give other investors the confidence to buy and redevelop the Buggeys’ former car repair shop.
Coffee drinkers now have a plethora of choices in downtown Indiana. A drive-thru opportunity wouldn’t be unfair competition. If all the coffee peddlers step up their game with Dunkin’ in town, that would be a win-win.
As for safety, Philadelphia Street is already clogged during the day — and night — with both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. And isn’t bringing more people into Indiana’s downtown business district to pump more dollars into our local economy the main goal?
As Judge Clark stated in his ruling, “Council failed to cite to, or indicate its reliance on, any evidence, let alone substantial evidence, that supports (decreased safety).”
Heartland is invested in the Indiana area. The group already owns the Dunkin’ outlet at Oakland Avenue and Rose Street in White Township, their leaders know the market, and it is encouraging to see their confidence in furthering their presence in this area.
That’s the great part of it. Like the Kinters’ development to bring Ace Hardware to Philadelphia Street; like Elizabeth Hutton’s makeover of the old Foremost building; like the North Seventh Street reopening of Twisted Jimmy’s; and like Chuck Olson and Tom Harley’s revival of Indiana Theater, Heartland’s move is future-minded and driven by the courage to make a better Indiana.
The borough planning commission studied the Heartland site plan, forwarded it to the borough council and recommended its approval. Those planning folks apparently saw their way through those issues.
But more importantly, Heartland’s plan checks a lot of the boxes for building the Indiana economy.
Continued baseless fighting over the removal of the two parking spaces by the Indiana Borough council hampers area job-creation and downtown Indiana improvement efforts, as we see it.
Live with the court’s ruling and move on.