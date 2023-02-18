United Way of Indiana County has done it again … and then some.
UWIC, for a second consecutive year, surpassed its campaign goal. It wrapped up its 2022-23 “Building Bridges to a Brighter Future” fundraising campaign Friday morning by revealing that it had exceeded its goal by $83,000.
UWIC ended up taking in $705,614.57 — or 13.4 percent more than the group’s target goal of $622,222.22. That beat the 2021-22 goal ($654,321.90) and total raised ($661,030.90) by a little more than 12 percent.
The way we see it, congratulations are in order not only to United Way campaign co-chairs Chris Adams and Amanda Hilliard, but to all of Indiana County’s businesses, organizations and individuals who contributed their time and/or dollars to make this campaign season a resounding success.
Back in September 2022, Adams and Hilliard announced the 2022-23 goal of $622,222.22 during the kickoff campaign event at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Memorial Fieldhouse.
That says a lot about the character of Indiana County, when we all could have closed our purse strings a bit tighter because of the high price of gasoline, groceries and, well, pretty much everything.
And all of that is well and good, but the real highlight was watching Indiana Area Junior High School’s Student Council Club — or STUCO — get involved and earn the United Way’s “Great Things” award for their involvement in community and school initiatives. It’s nice to know our future generations have the spirit of giving and helping others in need.
The United Way of Indiana County works to address root causes and provide long-term solutions to obstacles facing Indiana County; that is why they invest in the building blocks to a healthy life. Education, financial stability, health and basic needs are the foundation to healthy lives and families, creating pathways for a strong, supportive community.
UWIC invests in programs and local organizations that are equipped to help them meet their collective community impact goals. And their work continues to serve the needs of the community, helping to strengthen and improve the lives of our neighbors.
So we should all consider helping UWIC throughout the year, not only during its annual five-month-long fundraising quests. UWIC assists more than 40 nonprofits throughout the county. These nonprofits work with or help residents in need throughout the area. And they, like everyone else, face hard times and hard choices from time to time.
Some of these nonprofits faced the possibility they would no longer be able to help others. Some teetered close to reducing services and total closure, especially during the height of the pandemic.
But Indiana County has always been known for its generosity — and it took center stage for all to see Friday morning at the junior high school. Whether it’s a pandemic or extremely high inflation, surpassing its goals for two straight years is also proof of the community’s generosity.
What a way for Jane Lockard-Clawson to cap her retirement as UWIC’s executive director, though she’ll likely stick around in a volunteer role. Congratulations to her for a job well done.
Congratulations United Way of Indiana County for meeting and beating the goal again this year. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who made it happen.
And congratulations to the people of Indiana County. Your generosity will help thousands of people meet their goals of living their lives each and every day.