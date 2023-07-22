Citizens’ Ambulance Service has been the mainstay provider of emergency medical services on the roads and at the homes of Indiana County residents for half a century. As a business model for mobile emergency medical care, Citizens’ has been hailed as a pioneer in the field.
Citizens’ was early in the design of the box-style ambulance that replaced the converted station wagons of the past. It’s paramedics were the first to electrically revive a heart attack patient in the field using shock paddles.
For the past six years, though, a combination of factors — insurance reimbursement policies, more stringent government requirements on mobile healthcare, higher training standards for personnel, spiraling numbers of unbillable calls, inflation, manpower, and the not-exactly-stellar economy of Indiana County — have left the ambulance company one more thing: a struggling venture bleeding red ink and forecasting operational cutbacks to stave off bankruptcy.
Citizens’ has made no secret that its nonprofit ambulance service provider and its for-profit administrative overseer, Ambulance Service Management Corp., have spent more money than they earned in recent years. Subscriptions and donations have lagged. Reserve funds have dwindled. Their well-publicized and warmly supported fundraising efforts haven’t been able to bridge the gap. Even the heavily promoted matching donation opportunities this past spring — anonymous supporters’ offers to pay up to $175,000 for that amount in new contributions — could only cover 20 percent of Citizens’ predicted $1.5 million deficit for 2023.
A select few townships and boroughs rallied to Citizens’ aid by pledging tax dollars from their budgets. It hasn’t been enough to balance the ambulance companies’ budget but it signaled something else that may save the emergency services program Indiana County residents have grown to expect.
There’s a willingness of government to take responsibility, as quietly required by state law, to provide emergency medical services in their communities.
Thus sprang forth a series of exploratory meetings convened earlier this year by the Indiana County board of commissioners, the county Emergency Management Agency, Citizens’ ambulance management, and the invited leaders of the 38 boroughs and townships of the county. The mission is to weigh the interest and willingness of the public sector to rescue EMS and guarantee its survival through creation of an EMS authority to administer and provide medical response.
The way we see it, some combination of the county, boroughs or townships needs to take this courageous step.
Oversimplified, an EMS authority would either subcontract or take ownership of an ambulance service and fund its operation by billing the patients and insurance companies, accepting contributions, selling memberships and collecting the remainder by assessing fees on all households eligible to receive the service.
Similar authorities already have been set up across Pennsylvania. They operate under the same principles as public water and sewer authorities.
The authority concept has been a backroom discussion on the county level but municipalities have shed most light on it to date. Homer City Borough Council, for example, already has voted to join an EMS authority — in whatever shape it takes.
An early estimate has it that an authority could maintain current ambulance operations — six stations fully staffed to respond around the clock every day, all year — for an annual household fee of $75 to $85, not far north of the membership rate Citizens’ has set for its subscribers (the reward for members is they pay one-half the out-of-pocket costs charged to non-members if they ever need an ambulance).
It can’t be stated strongly enough that the numbers haven’t been fully crunched.
In addition to the day-to-day operating expenses — that is, paying paramedics, putting gasoline in the vehicles, purchasing new bandages, and everything else — there’s the major one-time cost the authority possibly would assume for buying the six brick-and-mortar ambulance stations in Indiana, Blairsville, Clyde, Plumville, Hillsdale and Elderton along with the fleet of fully-equipped medic units for both basic and advanced life support patient care.
The geographical reach of an ambulance authority hasn’t been determined. In a perfect world, it might be the boundaries of Indiana County and the homes of all the people who live here. It could be modified to extend service beyond the county lines — Elderton, already in the Citizens’ footprint, is the obvious example.
Or, it could only be within the dotted lines surrounding the limited number of communities willing to form an authority.
Not all EMS authorities have taken countywide form.
In Allegheny County, the communities of Bradford Woods, Franklin Park, McCandless, Marshall and Pine formed McCandless-Franklin Park Ambulance Authority in 1979. Remarkably, the authority’s website says its revenue comes from billing for service, a subscription program and community donations — no tax money or blanket assessments of properties in its economically thriving service area.
Allegheny County also is home to Valley Ambulance Authority, the first of its kind in the nation, serving Moon Township, Coraopolis, Crescent Township, Neville Island and part of Pittsburgh International Airport since 1972. VAA boasts the same revenue model as McCandless: billing, subscriptions and donations; no public dollars.
More recently, the formation of Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County, anchored by eight municipalities, has come under study because it began in 2018 for many of the same reasons that privately-owned Citizens’ has experienced: soaring costs, funding shortfalls and staffing challenges, according to WHTM-TV’s website.
The authority closed a $4 million budget shortfall by imposing annual services and fees for property owners that were similar to membership rates that most residents avoided by choice: $55 for a single, $70 for a couple, $85 for a family. This model may be the more realistic one for an Indiana County authority to follow.
It should be noted emergency medical service is provided in a multitude of forms today. According to the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, the breakdown of ambulance service systems in the U.S. includes:
• Fire department with cross-trained EMS personnel: 40 percent
• Private company: 18 percent
• Government or third service: 14.5 percent
• Fire department with separate EMS personnel: 9 percent
• Hospital-based service: 7 percent
• Public utility model: 2 percent
• Police department with separate EMS personnel: 1 percent
• Police department with cross-trained EMS personnel: 0.5 percent
• Other: 8 percent
Comparisons of the private and public options on the table now in Indiana County are readily found online, although some in the context of articles telling of cities transitioning from public operations to private sector ownership — the opposite of what could happen here.
The benefits of public sector EMS include lower costs for patients (because of across-the-board fees to subsidize operations), faster emergency response, and greater accessibility in terms of hours of operation.
Some possible drawbacks of ambulance service provided by a government authority include strict limits on service areas, limits on the scope and availability of non-emergency transportation, and the need to follow more rigid state regulations.
Of course, your mileage may vary. The pros and cons of public or private ambulance service in Indiana County may differ widely from the national average.
The change in costs is most difficult to reliably calculate at this early stage. (It’s been estimated forming than an ambulance authority would require two to three years). The unknown factors include the capital cost of Citizens’ assets, the differences in compensation to Ambulance Service Management Corp. administrators versus an executive director and staff of an authority, and special revenue that could be captured under out-of-county service agreements, as examples. In the big picture, it’s difficult to believe the required per-household cost would favorably compare to the voluntary membership rates Citizens’ charges today.
But at what cost life?
The residents of the area have proven unwilling or unable, on a voluntary basis, to assure life-saving medical response should be as readily available as clean water, electricity and sanitary sewage service.
Just as public authorities provide water and sewer service in areas where private utility companies can’t do it for a profit, it’s time to form an authority to provide emergency medical care as a default service for our people — because it’s apparent: Citizens’ cannot maintain traditional levels of service operating at a loss. And it can’t provide any service if it goes broke.
The Gazette fully supports starting a publicly-sustained, around-the-clock EMS authority, and strongly encourages Citizens’ and county leaders to be 100 percent transparent when discussing the money figures involved in the process.
