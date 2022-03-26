The annual celebration known as IUPatty’s — underway this weekend — brings out Indiana University of Pennsylvania students looking to don green T-shirts and blow off steam with friends in a mid-semester jubilee.
Regretfully, the surplus of population in Indiana for IUPatty’s weekend has had similar side effects as the large numbers attracted to town for IUP Homecoming weekend. Irresponsible partying, disrespect of property and the worst, violent deaths, have been associated with both in the last 20 years.
IUPatty’s also brings out just about every law enforcement agency in the region: borough and campus police, the sheriff’s department, state police with a mounted unit, and the bureau of liquor control enforcement.
And it draws the concern of I-ACT, the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, a group of stakeholders with representatives from the university, local government, landlords, businesses, first responders and many more.
While we understand maintaining safety and peace in the community is a priority of utmost importance — nobody wants to see anyone get hurt — this immense of a response may contribute to an us-versus-them mentality that sets the tone for students to push back from the start.
Demonizing the event has done less to curtail youthful exuberance than the pandemic and the weather. Less demonizing could. Embracing it, in a child psychology sort of way, also could, by deflating the sense of defiance that’s engendered by the grassroots nature of IUPatty’s.
That us-versus-them mentality resonates deeper than just throughout one celebratory weekend, contributing to a situation where the IUP community and the residents of Indiana tend to isolate themselves from each other.
The issue of town versus gown swells visibly ahead of celebratory weekends, such as the university’s Homecoming, or IUPatty’s, which is not sanctioned by IUP.
Social media tells a few different stories: tales of excited students ready to celebrate, and those of townspeople battening down the hatches in preparation for potential destruction.
While there have been notable tragedies over the years, the incidents of the past are not representative of IUP’s student body, who reside peacefully in our backyard and contribute to the community financially, intellectually and culturally.
IUP is a vital part of our town. It’s time to try to bridge the gap between the campus and the community.
The university can be a leader in calming and bringing maturity to the affair by taking away the temptation of forbidden fruit. Annually, IUP puts considerable efforts into disassociating itself from the gatherings. “Unsanctioned” ranks among the top buzzwords in local media at mid-March each year.
A more progressive approach would be to make a concerted effort to bring people together to celebrate, especially after the toll taken on us all by the last two years. Has the university considered, well, sanctioning it? The Gazette’s check of the federal Patent and Trademark Office shows no one has registered “IUPatty’s.” The university’s differently regulated support organization, The Foundation for IUP, should own it. And profit from it.
It’s time for IUP to sanction IUPatty’s and copy-and-paste the Homecoming template from October onto the March calendar. Build campus events for students, alumni and their bona fide guests. Commercially promoted party events would draw revelers of legal age. Those who don’t fit either category (university related or age 21-plus) might be less apt to take part and, in smaller numbers, could be more easily monitored and managed by local law enforcement.
There are ways the borough of Indiana and IUP could embrace a celebration and bring the entire community together in early spring after a long winter of hibernation. Imagine an IUPatty’s festival in late March on Philadelphia Street with the streets blocked off. The kind of event that provides family-friendly events early in the day such as a 5K run, parades, performing arts and food trucks among the offerings. Transitioning to afternoon and night, beer trucks and bands of all musical genres that would appeal to everyone from Gen’s X, Y, & Z, millennials, to baby boomers.
Among the silver linings is that like Homecoming, IUPatty’s also helps pump money into restaurants, bars and local merchants. Paramount is that an event such as this brings everyone together.
The mechanism is in place. On one hand, IUP doesn’t formally acknowledge IUPatty’s, but on the other, the university creates and promotes simultaneous alternate activities ranging from Thursday’s 24-hour Day of Giving to non-alcoholic-themed parties going into the weekend to the Sunday morning community cleanup efforts by student service groups. Why not actively label these as IUPatty’s events?
Indiana should embrace a celebration; we all need one.
“The Way We See It” will offer a weekly editorial on local topics of importance from the perspective of The Gazette’s editorial board.