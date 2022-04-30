A call this week for changing the boundaries of the three voting regions in the River Valley School District was said to be necessary to equalize the populations of each region.
Board President Rick Harper said the district abides by the “one person, one vote” concept.
In theory, three regions with three directors representing equal shares of the River Valley population.
In theory, the math is perfect.
In reality, it perpetuates the terrible political failure dating back through decades of the Blairsville-Saltsburg District.
Regional voting is thought to give balanced voices to individual communities that make up a school district or borough or township. And it does, in truth, as evidenced by years of 6 to 3 votes on issues from annual budgeting to hiring custodians. The western and eastern sections of the Blairsville attendance area (two regions) speak twice as loud as the single Saltsburg attendance area (one region).
Regional representation here is a bad idea.
River Valley needs one school board to represent one district. Its board members should be elected at large: Every district resident should be able to choose all nine directors.
Generally speaking, each attendance area has a borough and two townships.
Blairsville, Burrell Township and Blacklick Township on one side.
Saltsburg, Conemaugh Township and Loyalhanna Township (Westmoreland County) on the other.
The weird configuration established in 2007 had Burrell divided between two regions, and one-third of Conemaugh split away from the rest of the township in two regions.
Population shifts shown in the 2020 Census put Region 1 today at a little less than 5,000. Region 2 now has 3,550. Region 3 has about 4,250 people.
Back to the generally laid out attendance areas: The Blairsville Elementary School draws from a population of 7,822. Saltsburg Elementary School draws from 4,928.
River Valley High School draws from the district’s full 12,750 population.
That’s too much math. It relies on and accomplishes one major thing: division.
The brightest, most civic-minded, forward-thinking leaders of southern Indiana County ought to be chosen to the River Valley board for their willingness and ability to find consensus on the education of their children without regard to dotted lines on the map.
It shouldn’t matter where the nine most qualified reside.
Could five of them live in or near Saltsburg? They could — if the district elected its board members on an at-large basis.
Could the Saltsburg community have a majority vote on the school board? It could — if the community wasn’t shackled to a maximum of three in its “region.”
Decades of discontent can’t end when the election philosophy is defined by division. River Valley School District’s regional representation should end at the next election. Its regional thinking should end sooner.
That would be a great lesson to teach their kids.