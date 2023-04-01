Reading public notice ads in the classified section of a newspaper is about exciting as watching paint dry, but it’s necessary reading for some and a legal requirement for local, state and government entities in Pennsylvania and across the nation.
Government units inform Americans about important actions taken or contemplated by placing public notice advertisements in newspapers. This practice, as old as the United States itself, is no less valuable in an electronic age than it was when homes were lit by candlelight.
But today, some state and local elected officials argue that public notice advertisements should disappear from newspapers and be replaced by postings on their respective government websites.
That would be a mistake.
The latest effort comes from the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS). The group argues that while it has has long supported the state’s Sunshine Law, it now realizes that, since the global pandemic “changed the way we do business” by embracing new technology to provide government services, meetings via Zoom, live-streaming, etc., so too should everyone embrace the idea of ceasing publication of public notices — sometimes called legal notices — in a newspaper in favor of posting those same notices on individual government websites.
PSATS uses the recent strike by union employees at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for impacting delivery of the printed newspaper; a cyberattack on a newspaper in Lancaster County that prevented timely publication; and the shuttering of a newspaper in Crawford County as challenges faced by municipalities that are “forced to conduct their legal advertising through print newspapers.” He added that it “doesn’t even count the supply chain and staffing challenges or equipment failures” that occur.
But here’s the real kicker: PSATS states, “Municipalities … should not be mandated to sustain print advertising revenue.”
Those public notices are more than a reliable revenue stream for newspapers; they are one of the three pillars supporting government transparency.
While PSATS goes on to tout its “wholehearted support for a free press, as defined by the Founding Fathers,” it encourages a move that seemingly goes against democratic principles in almost every way.
The way we see it, it’s more of a disdain for the newspaper industry in the Keystone State. Knowing the challenges that the industry faces, PSATS has decided to “pile on” by fully supporting the stoppage of that revenue.
Besides democratic principles, there are multiple reasons for using newspapers to convey information that the government has mandated to be shared with Pennsylvanians.
Consider this: Using newspapers inserts an independent third party with an incentive to make sure the notice is published on time and accurately. Unfortunately, some public officials and associations don’t want to encourage public participation, even if they publicly say they do. If we put them in charge of disseminating public notices, some might be tempted to post them too late for citizens to respond.
It’s like putting the fox in charge of the henhouse.
• Consider this: Publication of notices in newspapers preserves the action for historical purposes. Most libraries contain microfilmed copies of local newspapers. That’s why newspapers have been called the first draft of history. They can be archived. The same can’t be said for websites. Newspapers are unchangeable snapshots, while the internet is a stream with contents constantly in flux.
• Consider this: Public notices need to be accessible to all segments of the population. While every Pennsylvanian may not read newspapers, they remain the most cost-effective way for people to access public notices. Opponents of publication argue that everyone can access government websites, but the reality is few people visit those sites. Posting on government websites would effectively hide the notices in plain sight.
How would you like to visit multiple government websites for public notices when the newspaper and its affiliated websites are a basic one-stop shop, if you will?
Good luck trying to find those public notices on a government website, which are usually not updated. Newspaper websites are constantly being updated, sometimes by the hour.
If placing notices on a website is what PSATS wants, newspapers can do that. It’s safe to state that 99 percent of newspapers — in 2023 — have active websites serviced by a reliable connection and a back-up in case of power failures. Public notices can be posted and kept outside any paywall that exists so that every person has the opportunity to read them, whether or not they are a subscriber.
Problem solved.
People buy newspapers for the news, sports, advertising, obituaries and much more. Even if they aren’t looking for a specific public notice, they find it because it’s included in a package they welcome into their homes and businesses. They certainly don’t go to a government website for that kind of information, as the PSATS folks would like you to believe.
• Consider this: Often, government officials must verify they have notified the public about an action. It’s part of the legal due process required before courts can act on a petition regarding a government action.
When an attorney presents the newspaper page carrying the required public notice, no one questions that it was published on the date of that newspaper edition and that the public had an opportunity to react if they had a concern about what the court or government agency was poised to do.
Verifying when an item was posted on the internet, how long it was posted and whether it was altered is an entirely different matter.
PSATS says it supports transparency and a well-informed public, but its advocating for stripping newspapers of public, or legal, notices does the exact opposite. Similar moves have been attempted in the other 49 states — and failed. Unfortunately, such initiatives somehow retain its traction among those who can’t see the forest through the trees.
Public notices are time sensitive. Statutes specify how often a notice must run and when it must run in relation to the action that sparks the requirement for a published notice. Newspaper officials ensure that whoever processes public notices understands that the failure to properly publish them on the correct days could require a government unit to reschedule a hearing or delay a business from getting a permit by a month or more. This is an area where customer service is imperative.
Democratic self-rule is based on the premise that information about government must be accessible to the electorate to enable them to make well-informed decisions about those who represent them. Public notice laws in the U.S. have recognized newspapers as the best means to provide that access.
Public notices also have served a vital role to preserve the right of due process guaranteed by federal and state constitutions. Due process protects American’s fundamental rights from arbitrary or wrongful violation and affords citizens an opportunity to be heard before the state’s judicial system restricts those rights.
Public notification not only informs the individual or entity most directly affected, but also the general public, which has an interest in knowing how government power is wielded.
The elements of an independent party, the ability to be archived, accessibility and verifiability make newspapers the best way to keep government actions transparent for Pennsylvanians.
The legislature shouldn’t try to fix what isn’t broken. Shame on PSATS for advocating otherwise.