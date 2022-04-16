As many of us celebrate Easter this weekend, let us reflect upon our resurrection from when we last celebrated Christianity’s holiest day in 2021 and 2020.
At Easter of 2021 only 17 percent of Pennsylvania’s and 15 percent of Indiana County’s population was fully vaccinated. Easter of 2020 was at the start of the pandemic. We remained locked down in our homes, and all but essential businesses were shuttered. This kept our celebrations modest. Our most vulnerable people were isolated.
Whether meeting in our places of worship or celebrating with family and friends in our homes, the gatherings were small and unrecognizable as those of prior Easters. The springtime rituals of seeing children at egg hunts and dressed in their Sunday best were limited.
It is now 2022. Although COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our health, the vaccines our scientists developed have helped us to resurrect the traditions we had longed for during those times of isolation.
The transmission and effects of the virus are mitigated though vaccinations. Sixty-eight percent of the commonwealth and 52 percent of Indiana County residents are now fully inoculated against coronavirus. And more important than science is that we all had faith.
What exactly the promise of Easter is depends on who you ask or what form of Christianity they practice. Some may say it is life triumphing over death. Others may say it is overcoming loss, a rebirth, or knowing that we all will transcend death one day.
With all those different meanings, faith resonates among all of them. Faith is why Christians will be celebrating Easter in a way they have not been able to since 2019 and celebrate the good news in mass gatherings once again.
Examples of our faith can be seen here in Indiana County daily. An example of this is our community coming together in support of Ukrainians protecting their homeland against Russian aggressors.
Our faith in good over evil expands beyond these rolling hills here in western Pennsylvania.
We have seen our residents gather at fundraisers, such as the ones held at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Dixonville, which, to date, has raised more than $36,000 for Ukrainian relief. The IUP community came together for a vigil of peace and support for Ukraine.
Every week, priests, pastors and congregations pray for intercessions on behalf of the Ukrainian people. We see signs of support for Ukraine in our area schools.
Ukrainian flags are flying in front of local businesses. These are all examples of faith.
Let our faith here transcend to the men and women serving on the front lines of the Ukrainian military. These are the ones fighting for the noblest of causes.
They have faith in their country’s right to self-determination and are putting their lives on the line for freedom.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arguably demonstrated more leadership and faith in a cause than perhaps any world leader since Winston Churchill.
On this Easter Sunday, let us pray that the suffering and death will end in Ukraine and that next year we can celebrate its resurrection from strife — just as Christians celebrate the resurrection of a Jewish carpenter two millennia ago.
Happy Easter and God Bless.