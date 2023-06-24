It’s hard to turn on the news without seeing stories about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. Rapid advances in AI technology have prompted warnings about both real and speculative threats.
In fact, earlier this year, a group of AI researchers, developers and experts penned an open letter warning that AI technologies pose “profound risks to society and humanity.”
While the existential threat of an uprising by AI-based robots may seem far-fetched for now, there are other very real dangers – including the misuse of AI technology to mislead and defraud Pennsylvanians.
And a pair of state legislators are moving toward addressing those concerns. They are state Rep. Bob Merski, D-Erie County, and state Rep. Chris Pielli, D-Chester County.
Are we talking about a “Terminator”-style robotic rebellion? Of course not … at least not yet. But there are plenty of other ways in which AI can hurt humanity.
First we have to understand that AI stands for “artificial intelligence,” which is the ability of computer-based machines to simulate tasks normally associated with the human brain, including language recognition, visual perception, learning and decision-making.
Although the concept is not new, the technology has grown much more powerful in recent years because of advances like the neural network – a mathematical system patterned after the neurons in the human brain. Large amounts of data are fed into the system’s processing nodes, along with initial parameters and training, and the system learns by finding statistical patterns in that data.
Over the past several years, large language models — neural networks that are trained using huge amounts of text — have led to systems that are capable of writing stories and carrying on natural-sounding conversations.
In Hollywood, we’ve seen the use of this technology to “bring back to life” actors who have long since died. Dubbed a “deep fake” — images, videos or audio recordings that have been manipulated to replace a person’s likeness with that of another — Lucasfilm has used the technology to “resurrect” the late Peter Cushing, who died in 1994, for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and de-age the late Carrie Fisher for the same film. The new “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which opens in theaters June 30, reportedly uses the technology to de-age an elderly Harrison Ford, age 80, to look like he did in the 1980s — approximately in his 40s.
As this technology advances it will be nearly impossible to tell an original from a counterfeit, and it will increase the potential for malicious use.
Those are the obvious examples. Technology we use everyday that’s considered AI include Alexa, Siri, chatbots and thousands of other systems, from text-to-voice translation and facial recognition programs to vehicle accident-avoidance mechanisms. It’s anticipated that future AI technology could lead to substantial health advances, like earlier detection and diagnosis of cancer.
Despite all its promise, Merski and Pielli said that AI in the wrong hands — like any technology — has the potential to cause great harm. One major area of concern is the spread of disinformation.
The legislators say Pennsylvanians have the right to know if the content they are consuming was created by a human or by AI. That won’t be possible, however, as AI becomes more sophisticated and its interactions more natural sounding. That’s especially problematic as more people will rely on AI-generated content – with no guarantees of accuracy — for medical advice or other important life decisions.
Beyond the danger of misinformation are more sinister uses, including wide-scale fraud and the intentional spread of disinformation through fabricated content and images.
Take, for example, a leaked email from a German newspaper that it would “unfortunately part with colleagues who have tasks that will be replaced by AI and/or processes in the digital world. The functions of editorial directors, page editors, proofreaders, secretaries and photo editors will no longer exist as they do today.”
Entrusting editorial responsibilities to AI, whether now or in the future, carries serious risks, both because of the nature of AI and the importance of the role of a newspaper’s editors and reporters.
Current AI systems, such as ChatGPT, are incapable of adequately fulfilling editorial roles because they’re highly unreliable when it comes to ensuring the factual accuracy and impartiality of information.
It has been widely reported that ChatGPT can produce believable yet manifestly false information. For instance, a New York lawyer unwittingly submitted a brief in court that contained six non-existent judicial decisions which were made up by ChatGPT. Earlier in this month, it was reported that a radio host was suing OpenAI after ChatGPT generated a false legal complaint accusing him of embezzling money.
With so much at stake, we need to put safeguards in place now to protect Pennsylvanians and preserve the integrity of information. As a first step, Merski and Pielli are introducing legislation to help Pennsylvania regulate and control this technology so it can be used responsibly.
Their bills would:
• Require a disclosure on all AI-generated content to give people reading or viewing it the information they need to make informed decisions and not be misled.
• Impose criminal penalties for disseminating AI or computer-generated impersonations of someone without their consent – and making it a third-degree felony for engaging in this conduct with the intent to defraud or injure.
• Create a taskforce to study the need for a commonwealth agency to monitor and license AI products used in Pennsylvania to protect residents from fraud.
• Create policies and guidelines for PA agencies developing or using AI systems to ensure they are used safely in ways that protect and benefit residents.
The pair also have introduced a resolution that would encourage the commonwealth to establish an advisory committee to study AI and all its potential impacts on Pennsylvanians, from the spread of false information to the potential threat automation could pose to labor and blue-collar jobs. Merski and Pielli said that, as legislators, “we need to be aware of how AI is used so we can ensure that it is used ethically and responsibly.”
While all the risks of AI are not yet known, one thing is abundantly clear: as the technology continues advancing rapidly, so do the possible dangers.
Pennsylvanians must be proactive and put safeguards in place now, so all residents of the commonwealth are protected in the future.
AI should be thought of as an assistive tool rather than a replacement to enhance efficiency while maintaining the essential human touch.
