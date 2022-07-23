Pennsylvania’s homeless veteran population has been slipping through the cracks for several years, but there may be some hope on the horizon.
State Sens. Joe Pittman, R-41, and Pat Stefano, R-32, are hosting a joint hearing next week — 10:30 a.m. July 27, to be precise — to hear about the progress being made to combat veteran homelessness, as well as what improvements can still be made.
Pittman is the chair of the Senate Urban Affairs & Housing Committee. Stefano is chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
Joining the state senators will be Allen J. Lockard, director of veterans affairs for Indiana County; Brig. Gen. Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for veterans affairs, Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; Rob Hamilton, Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard, Pittsburgh; Sally Mounts, of City Mission of Washington County; William M. Reed of Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania; and Janine Wytovich of Veterans Leadership Program.
The hearing will be provided via livestream at www.senatorpittman.com.
The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has been reaching out to veterans experiencing homelessness, which department officials said is about 1,000 people statewide.
It is hard to imagine a homeless veteran in America, yet it happens. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, homeless veterans are predominately single males who live in urban areas and are experiencing mental health and/or alcohol and substance use challenges. Homeless veterans in America have served in World War II, Korean War, Cold War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, and operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.
But the problem isn’t restricted to males. Joel Mutschler, director of the Bureau of Veterans Programs and Outreach, said the department also is seeing growing numbers of homeless female veterans with children.
There are few services that accept children or make accommodations for them. A study by the Government Accountability Office found that more than 60 percent of organizations that support veterans did not have sufficient resources to provide housing for the children of veterans. Organizations that did provide housing had major restrictions, including the number of children per veteran and age limit.
What causes veterans to become homeless?
Veterans are often faced with many obstacles when they return to civilian life that put them at risk for homelessness, including difficulties finding affordable housing and earning a livable income. Many homeless veterans suffer from mental health challenges, drug and/or alcohol abuse, or co-occurring disorders, the most frequent of which is post-traumatic stress disorder due to experiences before and during their service.
Traumatic experiences affect how and why veterans become homeless and their ability to get out of homelessness. Some trauma is related to combat, but other traumatic experiences are also high among homeless veterans. For example, homeless female veterans are more likely to have experienced multiple sexual assaults while in the military than housed female veterans.
Being homeless also impacts one’s physical and mental health, employment, social support systems, and ability to be financially stable.
According to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, an organization providing support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded — physically or psychologically, approximately 53 percent of homeless veterans have disabilities and more than half of the homeless veteran population in the United States has a mental disability.
Then there is the substance abuse issue. Many people tend to shy away from classifying a self-inflicted problem as a disability. The problem with that thinking is that more often than not, those with substance abuse problems are extremely disadvantaged or destitute, and drugs or alcohol are a way to deal with that difficult reality. According to practically every veteran’s advocacy group, a staggering two-thirds of the homeless veteran population has a substance abuse problem.
It’s a multi-faceted issue that requires a multi-faceted approach. Getting veterans off the streets and into homes is one of many steps that may lead to bigger and better things for veterans to put their lives back on track.
Kudos to Sens. Pittman and Stefano to getting the ball rolling and shining a spotlight on a problem that has plagued the U.S. for generations.
While it may not solve the issue 100 percent, it’s certainly a step in a positive direction.