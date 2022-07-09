Late Thursday night — while state legislators should have been on vacation but instead were in session in Harrisburg ostensibly for the sole purpose of finishing the 2022-23 commonwealth budget they should have completed a week earlier — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate advanced Senate Bill 106, a measure sponsored by local Sen. Joe Pittman of Indiana, that is designed to amend the state Constitution to eliminate a woman’s right to choose.
Pennsylvania’s GOP knows any legislation restricting abortion rights would be vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf and the workaround is to create a constitutional amendment. With a deadline in this process a distant four months away, on Nov. 30, the GOP chose to act now.
An amendment requires approval of both houses of the General Assembly in the term when it’s introduced and again in the session following the next statewide election. An amendment would bypass the governor’s desk and go directly to a referendum of the state’s voters in the next election.
With approval of the Senate and expected approval of the House this week, lawmakers could give the second round of approval when the next legislative session starts in January. Commonwealth residents could potentially decide on it in a referendum during the spring 2023 primary, just 10 months from now.
As written, SB 106 would not outright ban abortions in Pennsylvania. Abortions will remain accessible to people in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks of a pregnancy, per the state’s Abortion Control Act. If Pennsylvania voters approved the constitutional amendment, it could pave the way for legislators to ban abortions.
In the past half century, Roe v. Wade has been a powder keg of political debate — pro-choice vs. pro-life. Political parties have chosen to line up against one another on an issue they have no right to weigh in on. Abortion is a woman’s choice; it is among the most personal and difficult choices any person can make.
Politicians, media pundits and religious leaders have stirred up the passions surrounding abortion to the point they have forced everyday people to choose a side. For far right politicians, who are pro-life at heart, it is no longer acceptable to be publicly pro-choice and let women decide for themselves. What Republican legislator wants to be shunned by the religious right and risk losing donations to their re-election campaign coffers from pro-life groups?
The maneuvering politicians, especially Republicans, have pandered over the years to special interests seeking to overturn and restrict Fourth Amendment rights (“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures,” including a woman’s right to medical privacy).
That is disgraceful.
Whether it be male-dominated law-making bodies creating legislation that restricts access or appointing judges who clearly are pro-life, Thursday night’s antics in Harrisburg are another example of a party that has lost its way on this issue.
National Republicans did not always have this archaic view on abortion.
Barry Goldwater, also known as “Mr. Conservative,” had a progressive view on abortion. In 1992, Goldwater responded to an abortion plank on the Republican party platform: “Abortion is not something the Republican Party should call for the abolition of, by legal means or by any other means. There is no way in the world that abortion is going to be abolished. It has been going on ever since man and woman lived together on this earth.”
Goldwater would collide with today’s mainstream Republicans when dealing with the religious right. In a 1981 interview, Goldwater said, “Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the (Republican) party, and they’re sure trying to do so, it’s going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can’t and won’t compromise. I know, I’ve tried to deal with them.”
During his tenure as governor of Pennsylvania from 1979 to 1987, Republican Dick Thornburgh — publicly pro-choice, but personally pro-life — vetoed bills restricting access to abortion and faced constant litigation on abortion while in office. Arlen Specter represented the commonwealth as a Republican for 27 of his 30 years in the U.S. Senate and supported pro-choice rights.
In June 1967, Gov. Ronald Reagan signed into law a bill that legalized abortion in California.
According to Gallup polling data, 55 percent of all Americans now consider themselves pro-choice. Pew Research Center now puts the support of legal abortion at 61 percent. Pennsylvania’s past Republican political leaders, who had values that were ahead of the times and would now be seen as progressive and mainstream, would be appalled with what has happened across the nation — and in Harrisburg on Thursday night.
Our state Senate leadership, acting in the middle of the night to push through legislation fueled by special interests and so out of touch with the values of our citizens, does not represent good governance. They are not creating good public policy, nor are they keeping us on some type of moral compass to appease the religious right and evangelical groups.
Politicians of any party, who think they can make better choices for the 6.5 million women in the commonwealth than they can on their own, are irresponsible. Pennsylvanians deserve better.